No appetite: Albion Park Rail Taco Bell, Subway site fails to sell at auction

The Taco Bell and Subway site at Albion Park Rail is for sale. Picture: Supplied

An Albion Park Rail commercial site that's home to two prominent fast food brands remains on the market after failing to sell at auction.



The site, home to a Taco Bell and Subway, is located at 61 Princes Highway, Albion Park Rail.



It's the site for sale, not the businesses.



The site passed in at auction. Picture: Supplied

The property went under the hammer at a commercial property auction in Sydney earlier this week.



Co-selling agent, Matthew Wright from Burgess Rawson said the listing had received bids at auction, but had passed in after failing to meet the reserve price.

He said they were currently negotiating with buyers post-auction, and was confident of a result.

Mr Wright previously told the Mercury there wasn't a set price guide, but buyer feedback had indicated it would be in the $4.8 million-plus range.



The 2507 square metre site has direct exposure and access to the Princes Highway.



The property has a net income of $240,000, and features a purpose built drive-thru Taco Bell with adjoining Subway.

Fast food lovers can rest easy, with the current restaurants not planning to go anywhere.



There is a 10-year lease in place to Restaurant Brands New Zealand (trading as Taco Bell) to 2030, plus options to 2045.

There is also a 10-year lease to Subway to 2028, plus options to 2038.

The site is also surrounded by leading national tenants such as 7-Eleven, Oporto, BP and Zone Bowling, all within 100 metres.

Mr Wright recently said the site had attracted interest from prospective buyers nationally, as well as from Asia.

"We have transacted a couple of other properties in Albion Park Rail, and it's certainly becoming more and more highly sought-after by the investment market, purely on the back of growth," he said.

The site's long-time owners, the Morris family, also developed the nearby 7-Eleven, Oporto and Zone Bowling sites, among others, and were now off-loading this property.

"They developed it, it's a family/generational set-up... And they're now simplifying their portfolio of holdings for their children," Mr Wright said.

