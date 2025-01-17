'No expense spared': piece of Jamberoo history on the market

The property, located at 32 Factory Lane, Jamberoo is a luxury home converted from part of the historic Jamberoo Milk Factory. Picture: Supplied

A piece of Jamberoo's history is back on the market.



The property, located at 32 Factory Lane, Jamberoo is a luxury home converted from part of the historic Jamberoo Milk Factory.

The Jamberoo Milk Factory was built in 1928. In the early 2000s at the time of milk deregulation, the industry property on Factory Lane was transformed into two residential dwellings.



The four-bedroom home sits on 3330 square metres. Picture: Supplied

The original engine room of the Jamberoo Milk Factory was converted to a contemporary home on approximately one acre in 2004.

No.32 features the original exterior retained due to its heritage listing.



The four-bedroom home sits on 3330 square metres and includes a recently installed double-sided gas fire between the lounge space and library.



The five-metre-high ceilings extend throughout the majority of the home.



The west wing includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a lounge area or possible fifth bedroom with access to a north-facing terrace and gardens.



The home is now for sale via Expressions of Interest, with a price guide of over $4 million. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was previously sold in September 2021 for $2.5 million, and in November 2019 for $1.725 million.



In February 2016, the home changed hands for $1.48 million.

The home is now for sale via Expressions of Interest, with a price guide of over $4 million.



The home has undergone a series of renovations. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Vivienne Marris from Elders Real Estate Jamberoo said the home has been renovated by previous owners, and extensively so by the sellers.

"There's been no expense spared on the renovations the owners have done," she said.

Mrs Marris said the owners were selling in order to upsize and suit multi-generational living.

She said a key drawcard was the home representing a piece of Jamberoo's history.

"And within that historic framework, there's also features like 26kW of solar power, Tesla EV charger, state-of-the-art features, and a new butler's pantry.

"The current owners have also put in a new connection upstairs for both bedrooms to go into one bathroom.

"It's a unique home that mixes both history and 21st Century style."

The home has changed hands several times during recent years. Picture: Supplied

The property's first incarnation was in 1887 when it operated as the Waughope Butter Factory, before amalgamating with two other dairies in 1898.

In 1908, the Jamberoo Co-operative Dairy Company began operation and in 1915, facilities were added to allow for cheese making, with the factory noted as the largest cheese maker in NSW at that time.

In 1921, a new pasteurising factory was introduced and the company began supplying milk and cream to Peter's Ice Cream.

In 1928, the factory was fitted with a new building capable of steam or electrical operations. This structure, built on the other side of Factory Lane, became known as the 'engine room'.

The dairy amalgamated with Nowra Dairy Co-operative in 1984 and the factory and engine room ceased operating in the late 1980s.