No relief: Illawarra rents for both houses and units hit a record high

If you thought your rent was reaching record levels, you would be correct.



Median house rents across the Illawarra region rose to a new record high of $732 in December, and unit rents were also at a record high with a median of $585, according to the latest rental figures from property data group CoreLogic.



CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said over the past five years, Illawarra rents are up 35 per cent, equating to a dollar value change of about $183 a week.



"The annual trend in rental growth across the Illawarra is bucking the easing trend seen across the capitals, with rents rising 6.9 per cent in 2024, up from a 1.8 per cent lift in rents in 2023," Mr Lawless said.

"The rebound in rental growth is being driven by houses rather than units, with house rents up 7.5 per cent last year while rents across the unit sector rose 4.9 per cent, easing from 5.5 per cent growth a year ago."

Mr Lawless said factors influencing these record highs in the Illawarra included demand, with a "second wind" in population growth in regional areas taking place.

"We're not seeing the same sort of population flows to the regions that we saw through the pandemic," he said.

"But it's definitely on the up, and commutable parts of regional Australia, including the Illawarra are once again becoming more popular.

"And there's also the supply side, where we aren't building much as a nation, and regionally that's even worse.



"Also, anecdotally there hasn't been a great deal of investment activity in regional parts of the country... A big part of getting supply to the marketplace is having a level of investment."



Mr Lawless said a rise in Illawarra rental growth comes after an easing trend through 2022 and 2023.



He said annual rental growth peaked at 13 per cent in January 2022, gradually reducing to a recent low of 1.6 per cent over the 12 months ending October 2023.



"Since then the annual trend in rental growth has been rising, with the 6.9 per cent rise in dwelling rents through 2024 the highest annual increase since the 12 months ending February 2023 (7.5 per cent).

"Stronger rental conditions coincide with a tightening of vacancy rates. In December, the vacancy rate across all Illawarra dwellings was 1.4 per cent, down from a recent higher of 2.0 per cent in June/July of 2023. In the five years prior to the onset of COVID, the vacancy rate averaged 2.6 per cent across the Illawarra region.



"The tightening in the vacancy rate can probably be attributed to a pick-up in internal migration rates without much in the way of a rental supply response."

The hike in prices goes against what is happening across the country, with national rental prices easing.

Looking ahead, Mr Lawless said with vacancy rates remaining low and rental demand likely to be elevated it appeared 2025 would be another year of above-average rental growth.



"We're already seeing that rental affordability pressures are obvious," he said.



"Generally across NSW, households are dedicating about a third of their income, if they're on the median household income, to spend on rent," he said.

"It's difficult to know how high rents could go from here. You would have to think renters are approaching a ceiling of what they can afford to pay.

"If we continue to see larger households, a change in household formation, that could help renters cope with higher rents if it's being spread across more tenants under the one roof."

According to the report, the pace of national rental growth continued to slow in 2024, with rents up 4.8 per cent over the year after surging 8.1 per cent in 2023.

The result marked the smallest annual rental increase since the 12 months to March 2021 when rents rose 3.6 per cent.

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said this suggests while still high relative to the pre-COVID decade average (two per cent), the national rental market has well and truly passed the peak of the recent rental boom.



This notion was further supported by the 0.4 per cent rise in rents in the December quarter, which was the smallest fourth-quarter change in rents since 2018 (0.2 per cent).

Ms Ezzy said affordability was a key driver.

"Rental affordability continues to be a significant drag on rental growth," she said.