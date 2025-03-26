Northern Illawarra home, last sold in late 2022, scores $500k-plus profit

65 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Austinmer has changed hands. Picture: Supplied

The owner of a northern Illawarra property has scored a six-figure profit by re-selling the home.

The property, located at 65 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Austinmer was sold for $3.6 million.

The three to four-bedroom home, sitting on 352 square metres, is located directly in front of Little Austi Beach.

The three to four-bedroom home is located directly in front of Little Austi Beach.

According to CoreLogic, the home was previously sold in November 2022 for $3.05 million.

Therefore, the latest sale represents a gross profit of $550,000 after less than three years of ownership.

CoreLogic records show home was sold after 76 days on the market.

Selling agent, David Hyslop from Molenaar and McNeice said the owners had sold in order to relocate interstate, having utilised the home as a weekender.

The home was sold for $3.6 million.

Mr Hyslop said the buyers are from the Illawarra, who liked the proximity to the beach, while also retaining access to cafes and the Headlands Hotel.

"It attracted a lot of interest due to the scarcity of oceanfront properties in Austinmer and surrounds," Mr Hyslop said.

Mr Hyslop said the sellers had installed fencing and undertaken some internal improvements.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Austinmer is $1,915,500.

"A lot of people who purchased in 2022, if they're re-selling now they're selling at a loss, so they've done well," Mr Hyslop said.

The home features open plan living, ocean views from multiple balconies over three split levels, and is within walking distance to beaches, cafes, tennis courts and the Headlands Hotel.



It also boasts dual frontage, with rear lane access on coveted Little Austi Lane, and there's also a large double garage with additional storage and internal access.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Austinmer is $1,915,500.



Most Illawarra home owners have made a six-figure gross profit by selling their property.

Only two dozen Illawarra homes were re-sold at a loss during a recent three-month period, new figures have shown.

Australian home sellers enjoyed record-high rates of profitability and dollar value returns over the December quarter, according to CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report.

CoreLogic's head of research Eliza Owen said despite mixed market conditions, declining capital growth and lower clearance rates, Australian property continues to deliver strong profitability.

According to the report, among re-sales of all dwellings in the Illawarra during the aforementioned period, 97.7 per cent turned a gross profit.

There were 1032 profit-making re-sales in the region in total.

The median period of ownership for profit-making re-sales was 9.4 years, and the median profit was $412,500.

"This is up from 97.3 per cent of re-sales in the September quarter, and 97 per cent of re-sales in the December quarter of 2023," Ms Owen said.

"The median profit was up from $395,000 in the September 2024 quarter, and $410,000 in the December quarter of 2023."

Among all dwellings, looking at the loss-making re-sales in the region, the median length of ownership was 3.4 years, and the median loss was $65,000.

In total, there were 24 re-sales that garnered a loss in the region during this period.