Nostalgia buy: inside the stunning transformation of an 1880s Dapto cottage

The home at 88 Marshall Street, Dapto is on the market. Picture: Supplied

When the current owners bought 88 Marshall Street, Dapto more than a decade ago, the property was "a little miner's cottage".

"We've always liked old character homes, and it wasn't dilapidated enough that we'd have to start again from scratch," the current owner said.

"It's been an absolute joy restoring her, although sometimes frustrating."

The home is due to be auctioned on November 15. Picture: Supplied

Built in 1882, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on 815 square metres.



Nowadays, features include a dining room and kitchen both with skylights; a gas fireplace in the lounge room with hand-made tiles on the hearth; additional attic space with built-in storage, desk, drawers and skylight; and a main bathroom with underfloor heating, original claw foot bath, and hand-held shower.

There's also an in-ground heated magnesium pool with two-person spa, as well as high ceilings, timber floorboards, and tinted windows.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in 2013 for $375,000.

The Dapto home has been lovingly restored by its current owners. Picture: Supplied

The home has been a full-time residence for the current owners, who have spent years on the restoration process.

"It's been quite the privilege to restore it," she said. "We've kept as many original features as we possibly could.

"You walk in, you know it's old, but yet you have underfloor heating and ducted aircon.

"We bought hand-forged towel rails from the UK, because of the era that we were trying to achieve. It's cost us more to do it up, but I think it's paid off in the end."

The three-bathroom, two-bathroom home sits on 815 square metres. Picture: Supplied

The owner said the restoration work included the goal of "stripping it right back to its former glory".

"[When we bought the property] it had two trees on the property, and we were mindful when we were restoring her, of planting plants that were indicative of the age of the home - rambling roses, hydrangeas," she said.



"We've tried to keep all of it in period, using old English hand-made tiles.

"The original fire that was here didn't go any more, but we managed to get a replica of what was there and put a gas fire into it, so it looks like it's been here forever.

The Dapto home, pictured in 2013. Picture: Supplied

"We extended the verandah right around, put French doors in, a skylight. We made it modern, but kept the feel of... It's still got all of the original weatherboards on the inside.

"We did the bathroom up to look like it was back in the day, like with the patterned floor."



The owner said they were selling the home as after 20 years in the Illawarra, they had decided it was time to move on to another chapter.

The Dapto home, pictured in 2013. Picture: Supplied

"We thought we'd pass it on now that it's beautiful, and where there's nothing more that we can do to the place, and we can pass it on to somebody else to enjoy it," she said.

"It was 10 years of hard work, and we hope someone loves it as much as we do."

The home is due to be auctioned on November 15.

The Dapto home, pictured in 2013. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, David Greenwood from Molenaar and McNeice said the property had a light industrial zoning, and a 10.3-metre by nine-metre shed out the back, which had been used to operate an upholstery business in the past.



Mr Greenwood said there isn't currently a price guide for the home.



However, he said comparable sales included 230 Princes Highway, Dapto, which sold for $1.1 million, and 34 Osborne Street, Dapto, which sold for $1.2 million.