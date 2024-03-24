Oak Flats home with waterfront jacuzzi, pottery studio changes hands

The home at 55 Horsley Road, Oak Flats enjoys a waterfront position. Picture: Supplied

Multiple bidders have fought it out for a waterfront home at Oak Flats that boasts "phenomenal" views, and its own jacuzzi at the lake's edge.

A local buyer snapped up the home under the hammer last week.

Selling agent, Alex Cockcroft from Ray White Shellharbour City filled us in on the sale.

The Oak Flats home sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

The property: The four-bedroom home at55 Horsley Road, Oak Flats. Sitting on 607 square metres, the home's features includea lakefront spa jacuzzi; walk-in pantry; wine cellar; lake views; and a multi-purpose shed, currently outfitted as a pottery studio.

The result: The home sold for $2,177,000 under the hammer.

What made the property special?: The buyers fell in love with the view. The view is just incredible there, because you're so elevated. It's really phenomenal.

And there's all the wildlife. As the auctioneer was about to start there was fish jumping, pelicans and black swans, all the crabs were going crazy.

The home is 12 years old, and is very much move in-ready. I think that was part of the appeal. There have been sales around there of older, original cottages where they've been knockdown-rebuilds, but this presents as fairly new. I don't think the new owners will have to do a great deal of work on it.

And there's the jacuzzi right at the lake's edge - I'm sure the new owners and their kids will enjoy that.

The home sold for $2,177,000. Picture: Supplied

Setting the scene at the auction: It took place on-site. There were four registered bidders, and three active bidders. One was from out of the area and bidding online.

The owner wanted the auction to take place on-site, because he remembered buying it (while) looking at the view. The view is spectacular at that part of the lake. The sun was coming down and he said, "I want everyone on the back deck".

All the bidders were a little nervous. The family who bought it are a young family and were nervous. The auctioneer did his best to make it as relaxed as possible, and keep the crowd calm.

The home sold after about a dozen bids at auction. Picture: Supplied

How did the bidding unfold?: The opening bid was $1.8 million, then jumped to $1.9 million, and went on from there. There were about a dozen bids placed in total.

Where are the buyers from?: They're a local buyer, and often dreamed of living on the lake. They're going to move in and enjoy the view.

