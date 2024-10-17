Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

One and two-bedders the go for Wollongong's 'Skyline Series' apartments

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 17 October 2024, 11:33 pm

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

Artist's impression: 'The Skyline Series' is the final release within the Atchison and Kenny development. Picture: Supplied

A new release featuring dozens of premium top-level apartments in Wollongong is expected to cater to a growing demand for one and two-bedroom units.

'The Skyline Series' is the final release within the Atchison and Kenny development.

The Skyline Series will feature more than 60 apartments, and is being sold off-the-plan, pending the approval of a revised development application.

Read more: Revealed: the Illawarra's fastest selling suburb this spring

Artist's impression: Earlier this year, the developer lodged plans to add another five storeys for an extra 60-plus apartments. Picture: Supplied

In August 2022, a Land and Environment Court ruling gave developers Level 33 approval to build its two-tower development at 30 Ellen Street, Wollongong.

Dubbed Atchison & Kenny, the development included 263 apartments, a 100-place childcare centre and six commercial spaces on the ground floors.

Earlier this year, the developer lodged plans to add another five storeys for an extra 60-plus apartments.

The reason for the change was following the recent state government revisions to planning policy that allow greater building height and floor space ratios if affordable housing is included.

Pending approval of the revised plans, there would be 326 apartments in the building in total.

Read more: Forget million-dollar suburbs, this is Wollongong's $2 million dollar spot

Artist's impression: The Skyline Series will feature more than 60 apartments. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Simon Kersten from Colliers Wollongong said there were 40 apartments in the first Skyline Series release.

This initial release will feature one and two-bedroom apartments only. One-bedders start from $585,000, and two-bedders from $820,000.

Smaller apartments the go

Mr Kersten said that "with affordability at an all time low" developers were producing apartments for a market that was price conscious.

"What we found almost 10 years ago when the market started to move heavily and apartments were being built in Wollongong, primarily apartments were sold as three-bedroom and two-bedroom," he said.

"And what we found as prices went up, people simply went to a smaller apartment because their budgets didn't really grow with the lift in prices.

"What we've seen in the past decade is people moving from three-bedrooms to two-bedrooms, and moving from two-bedrooms to one-bedroom.

"A decade ago, the market for a one-bedroom in Wollongong was quite small, whereas now a lot of one-bedrooms get sold. And I don't think it's too long before we start to see studio apartments coming into the market, purely from an affordability point of view."

Read more: Sydney first home buyers score 1960s Woonona property at auction

Artist's impression: This initial release will feature one and two-bedroom apartments only. Picture: Supplied

Mr Kersten said the revised development application was due to be determined.

He said buyers' money would be refunded if the additional apartments didn't go ahead.

"But we don't see any problems, and everything seems to be moving forward well," he said. "There's no reason to expect it won't be approved."

The Skyline apartments are due to be completed in about mid-2026, and are being being launched at an information event on Saturday.

"The lowest apartment [in this part of the project] is on Level 16, so they will all have breathtaking views in every direction," Mr Kersten said.

"Probably three-quarters of them will have some kind of water view, and if they don't have a water view they'll have beautiful escarpment and mountain views."

There will be penthouses within the Skyline Series sold at a later date, which will include some three-bedders.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'
Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.
House Rules contestants, Stavropoulos brothers', house hits the Melbourne auction market
House Rules contestants, Stavropoulos brothers', house hits the Melbourne auction market
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?
Unliveable double fronted Victorian reels in the bids
Unliveable double fronted Victorian reels in the bids
Negotiate like a buyer's agent and pay less for your next home
Negotiate like a buyer's agent and pay less for your next home
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Seven homes listed for $750,000 and under in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

Seven homes listed for $750,000 and under in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

By Jade Lazarevic
Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'

Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'

By Brendan Crabb
As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

By Brendan Crabb
Tee-rific: Avid player snaps up 'golfer's paradise' home at Kiama Downs

Tee-rific: Avid player snaps up 'golfer's paradise' home at Kiama Downs

By Brendan Crabb