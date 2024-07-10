'Overwhelming' interest as quirky investment acreage with two phone towers listed

The properties are now for sale with a guide in the mid-$1 million range. Picture: Supplied

Two substantial blocks of land in the northern Illawarra, both with long leases to phone towers, are on the market.



The listing is located at Lot 4 and 10 Princes Highway, Maddens Plains.

Maddens Plains is a mostly unpopulated area that stretches along the Illawarra escarpment between Thirroul and Stanwell Park.



Lot 4 consists of 14.87 hectares, with 221 square metres leased to 2033 at $26,510 per annum.



Lot 10 features 4569 square metres, with 117 square metres leased to 2034 at $25,248 per annum.



There are also five per cent fixed annual rent increases, and future lease agreements already in place commencing after current lease expiry dates.



CoreLogic records provide little information on the properties' ownership or past transactions.



However, they're now for sale together, with a guide in the mid-$1 million range.

Aside from the towers, there is nothing else situated on the properties.

Selling agent, Michael Farina from MMJ Commercial said there had been an "overwhelming" amount of inquiry regarding the "unique blocks".

He said there had been plenty of Illawarra-based buyers showing interest, as well as telco operators.

"It's an environmentally zoned block, so a lot of the uses are lifestyle-based and not commercial-based," Mr Farina said.

"But people love the aspect of having a large parcel of land, within reach of the Illawarra, but with the phone towers it has passive income.

"It's mostly inquiries of people looking for lifestyle pursuits, with some holding income, and they can go there on the weekends.

"For the telcos, being that infrastructure type asset for communications, you have people looking at the value of that lease."

Mr Farina the unique nature of the listing meant, "some people don't know how to price it or value it... Different people see value in different things".

"In the case of the telcos, they are looking at the value on the merits of its lease, and the tenant pre-committing to their future lease agreement," he said.

"They would essentially be buying a long-term asset and income stream.

"But those who are looking at it due to the lifestyle appeal, it can be hard to quantify that value and that's why it's such a unique opportunity.

"If you're living in the northern suburbs and you want a large parcel, like 15 hectares, most of the time you'd have to go down south or out of the area."

The properties will be sold via Expressions of Interest, closing at a date to be determined.

