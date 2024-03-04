Featured
NSW

Owner grosses $40K annual profit from sale of Warrawong home

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 4 March 2024, 1:49 am

publication logo

39 Second Avenue North, Warrawong sold last week. Picture: Supplied

A Warrawong home has sold off-market, scoring the owners a healthy gain in the process.

The home, located at 39 Second Avenue North, Warrawong sold for $725,000 last week.

The three-bedroom home previously changed hands in February 2013 for $282,500. The sale represents a gross profit of more than $40,000 annually.

Read more: Top Illawarra suburbs to score a discount as sellers drop prices

The Warrawong property, pictured in 2013. Picture: CoreLogic

Selling agent, Mathew Niksic from Ray White South Wollongong said he didn't typically sell many properties off-market in Warrawong, but there were prospective buyers keen to get into the suburb.

"The owner wanted to test the water and see what they could get," he said.

"We had some first home buyers who loved it, so we got the deal done before it got to market.

"It's a good spot up there. From the back you've got views out over Warrawong and the ocean.

"The kitchen and bathroom were updated about 10-12 years ago. It's an older place, but it's in really good condition. It's all quite neat and tidy."

According to CoreLogic, the medianhouse price in Warrawongis currently $748,308.

This figure was $694,847 a year prior, and $492,450 at the outset of COVID in March 2020.

Mr Niksic said the new owners were first home buyers from the Illawarra.

"They were really keen - they came for two or three looks through," he said.

"And the owner was happy to do it without the hassle of actually going to market. He was happy with the price, so we put the deal together.

"It's a nice place. There are currently tenants in there who have it set up as a two-bed, but it's actually more of a three-bed."

The Warrawong property, pictured in 2013. Picture: CoreLogic

It's not the only significant sale in the suburb recently.

The three-bedroom home at 44 Greene Street, Warrawong sold for $773,000 after a hard-fought auction last week. The auction guide was $685,000.

Selling agent, Mr Niksic said the new owners were Sydney-based investors, who planned to rent it out.

The family had built the Greene Street home in 1959, and it was being sold as a deceased estate.

Meanwhile, Paul Spinelli from Spinelli Real Estate Wollongong said they'd had a few sales in Warrawong to out-of-area buyers recently, as non-Illawarra buyers were starting to discover the suburb.

He said the elevated blocks, shopping, lake foreshores and being a short drive to Port Kembla Beach were all appealing to buyers.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

