Owner re-sells Mount Pleasant home after a year, makes $160K profit

137 New Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant sold at auction. Picture: Supplied

A Mount Pleasant home has returned to the market a year after it previously changed hands, and scored the sellers a six-figure gain in the process.

The home, located at 137 New Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Pleasant, sold this week at auction for $1,860,000.

Sitting on 1334 square metres, the property features a four-bed main residence with two grand lounge rooms, as well as a two-bedroom granny flat at the end of the yard.



The home previously changed hands in 2023. Picture: Supplied

Other features include a solar-heated pool and quality stone kitchen.



The home previously sold for $1.7 million in February 2023, a gross profit of $160,000 in just over a year.

That's considerably more than the average annual wage in the area. According to the 2021 Census, in the Wollongong LGA, the annual median household income was $87,464.

Sarah Ward from Stone Real Estate Illawarra, who was the selling agent on both occasions, said the latest sellers had undertaken minor improvements to the home.

"There were a lot of re-inspections; a lot of people came back multiple times to look at it," she said.



There were five registered bidders, three of which were active as seven bids were quickly placed.

Bidding kicked off at $1.65 million, which was in line with the price guide. From the $1.725 million mark, it was two bidders going back-and-forth.

Ms Ward said the new owner is local, and planned to use it as a family home.

"It has a granny flat as well, so it's a good fit for dual families or guests who come and stay long-term," she said.

Ms Ward attributed the gain to the increased buyer competition for the home. "We had more competition, and more buyers who were engaged and wanting to buy it this time," she said.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Mount Pleasant is $1.4 million.



Ms Ward said in the case of this latest sale, interested buyers liked the area, the size of the home, and the granny flat.

The home sold for $1,860,000 at auction. Picture: Supplied

"We had a lot more interest this time; last time we sold it post-auction in a negotiation," she said.

"The buyers that missed out were really disappointed, because there's just not much available at the moment in Mount Pleasant.

"Mount Pleasant has so much going for it - it's so close to the city, but easy access back to Sydney, and has the proximity to the uni. I often seem to get interested buyers there who already have kids at the uni, or who will be going to the uni."

Other properties in the region have also been making notable gains.

Earlier this week, the Mercury reported that a Warrawong home had sold off-market for $725,000.

The three-bedroom home previously changed hands in February 2013 for $282,500. The sale represents a gross profit of more than $40,000 annually.

Selling agent, Mathew Niksic from Ray White South Wollongong said the owner "wanted to test the water and see what they could get".

"We had some first home buyers who loved it, so we got the deal done before it got to market," he said.

