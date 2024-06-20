'Plenty of interest': Another suburb price record set in beachside hotspot

20 Aldridge Avenue, East Corrimal sold for more than $3 million. Picture: Supplied

There has been a series of new suburb price records set throughout the Illawarra in recent months, with East Corrimal also joining the ranks.

The property at 20 Aldridge Avenue, East Corrimal recently sold for $3.125 million prior to auction.

According to CoreLogic records, the previous price record for the suburb was $2.95 million, set in December 2022.

Read more: Sydney buyer scores Coalcliff weekender, Thirroul home sold in less than a week

20 Aldridge Avenue recently set a new price record for the suburb. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the property was sold to a local buyer who was "looking to establish themselves as close to the beach as possible".

"There was plenty of interest in the property, given it was a new-ish home with a north-facing backyard, on a flat block," he said.

The property was the site of a knockdown-rebuild, with the current home completed in 2017.

Records show the property previously sold in 2007 for $542,500.

The current four-bedroom home sits on 695 square metres, and features a landscaped backyard, self-contained accommodation, solid timber floors, sleek fireplace, and a high raked ceiling with skylights.



A one-bedroom flat has its own entrance.

There has been a series of new price benchmarks set in various suburbs throughout the Illawarra recently.

A property in the tightly-held rural area of Darkes Forest set a new sale price record for that suburb.

The previous record was held by the same property when it changed hands in 2022.

'Wirruna Estate' is a 37.97-acre property located at 128 Darkes Forest Road, Darkes Forest.

The property previously sold in April 2022 for $4,150,000, which at the time set a new suburb price record.

It then sold earlier this month for $4,305,000.

Also, a Thirroul home with an eye-catching array of featuressmashed the sale price record for the popular northern suburb.



Industry sources have told the Mercury that it sold for $8.1 million.



Meanwhile, an uber-luxury Shell Cove home with its own rooftop bar and spa set a new residential price record.



CoreLogic records show the home sold for $6.3 million.

Earlier this year, a new benchmark was established in the northern Illawarra suburb of Otford.

The tree-change style property had been in the same family for several decades.

The property, located at 40 Lady Wakehurst Drive sold for $3.15 million.

And on the South Coast, the suburb price record for Hyams Beach was smashed in May with the sale of 78 Cyrus Street.

Co-selling agent, Mr McIntosh was unable to comment on the sale. However, CoreLogic records recently confirmed it sold for $6 million.