'Plenty of privacy': large block near Albion Park fetches $1m-plus

A number of blocks at Sunrise Ridge Estate, Calderwood remain on the market. Picture: Supplied

A large block of residential land near Albion Park has been snapped up, as interest remains strong in a new estate.

The initial release at Sunrise Ridge Estate, Calderwood was 28 blocks, with a further release bringing the total to 30.

While located within Calderwood, the parcel of land is the project of a private Illawarra developer, and is being developed separately from Lendlease's masterplanned community Calderwood Valley.



Read more: Time to relax: Illawarra homes for sale with great outdoor entertaining areas

Lot 430 Silky Grove, Calderwood has sold for $1.4 million. Picture: Supplied

The 1.4-hectare block of residential land located at Lot 430 Silky Grove, Calderwood has sold for $1.4 million.



Selling agent, Rob Linnehan from Ray White Albion Park said the Albion Park-based buyer planned to build a home on the property.

Mr Linnehan said it was the biggest block within the project, boasted "permanent views", a large building envelope and some sections environmentally zoned.

"It's a unique parcel," he said. "There's some tall, mature timber on it, which is to be retained.

"It's a nice, big recreational site with plenty of privacy and good views."

Listed for sale last year, Mr Linnehan said they had already sold a number of blocks within the project, with strong levels of inquiry for the "20-odd still available for purchase".

He said there wasn't currently an officially appointed builder attached to the project, but house and land packages would be available in the future.



Speaking last year, co-selling agent for Sunrise Ridge, Ben Linnehan said the blocks in the initial release "all have a pleasant easterly aspect back towards the escarpment".

These block sizes span from 360 square metres to 758 square metres.

There are six blocks available approved for dual occupancy

"These six duplex sites are very enticing to local builders," Mr Linnehan said. "They're rare in the Calderwood Valley area, because of the cap on dwellings for the area."

Mr Linnehan said the estate was "right in the heart of Calderwood", and was walking distance to the tavern and new shopping centre.



According to the marketing, settlement for the project is due in early 2025.

