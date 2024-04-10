Pokolbin's Constable Estate with epic Suters-designed house could fetch $8m to $8.8m

WATCH: Take a look inside Constable Estate listed for sale in Pokolbin.

Constable Estate at 205 Gillards Road in Pokolbin is listed with Ken Jacobs at Forbes Global Property. Picture supplied

A STRIKING building designed by renown architects Suters on a 36-acre wine country estate has hit the market in Pokolbin.

Constable Estate at 205 Gillards Road is listed with Ken Jacobs of high-end real estate company, Forbes Global Property, in conjunction with Adam Morris from Monopole Group.



The architecturally-designed four-bedroom was completed in 2010. Picture supplied

"It is an extraordinary piece of architecture, remarkably creative and beautifully integrated with the site," Mr Jacobs said.



"We are guiding $8 million to $8.8 million."

The unique home is situated within 14.4 ha of vineyards and picturesque grounds. Picture: Supplied

Mr Jacobs anticipated the listing could draw international interest.

He said the estate offered a range of opportunities as it could be used as a vineyard, a venue, a retreat or a private residence.

The house has soaring high ceilings and vast windows. Picture supplied

The estate has been held by the Constable family for more than 40 years after the late David Constable and his wife Ida acquired the land in 1982 from Hungerford Hill.

The sprawling acreage includes 12 acres of vineyard of mature vines that have produced Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Semillon, Verdelho and Chardonnay grapes.

The house is surrounded by vineyards. Picture supplied

There are no winemaking facilities on-site.



Beyond the vineyard and rolling hills, the property has an architecturally-designed four-bedroom, five-bathroom home completed in 2010.

The light-filled living space. Picture supplied

The creation of Newcastle-based architects Suters was designed as a place to host family, friends and private concerts in the outdoor amphitheatre.



The circular-shaped design incorporates soaring high ceilings, windows and doors and spacious light-filled rooms all designed to take in the surrounding wine country views.



The library. Picture supplied

It also has a gym, sauna and a covered pool.

The estate's cellar door closed for tastings last year following the passing of owner and winemaker, former stockbroker David Constable.



The dining room. Picture supplied

The boutique vineyard was producing around 3000 cases per year.

The property's gardens, which were created by Mr Constable, include the Sculpture Park, Camellia Garden, Secret Garden, Millennium Walk, Rose Garden and Oak Walk.



The property has a private amphitheatre. Picture supplied

In 2014, Constable Estate opened the Len Evans Memorial Lookout with views over the Pokolbin area.

Inspection of the property is available by private appointment.

205 Gillards Road, Pokolbin.

- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.

The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.

To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.