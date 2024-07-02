Popular Airbnb on Kiama's millionaires' row returns to the market

Eye-catching Kiama home listed for sale.

A property on a sought-after Kiama street that's also a popular Airbnb-style holiday let is back on the market.

The home at 83 Tingira Crescent, Kiama has a price guide in the mid-$3 million range.

Sitting on 563 square metres, the home features four bedrooms, including three with built-in wardrobes, and a kitchen/dining area flowing to an ocean view balcony.

The home at 83 Tingira Crescent, Kiama is on the market. Pictures: Supplied

Other features include a sunroom and spacious downstairs main area; while an outdoor area contains a barbecue, dining space and fire-pit.



CoreLogic records indicate the home previously sold in 2021 for $3.21 million.

The current owner, Peter Yannopoulos said the home had been a popular Airbnb-style holiday let as part of their business, Linnaeus Collection.



The Kiama property has been rented out from $850 to $1400 a night.

Mr Yannopoulos said the property was being sold in order to focus on the business' Berry area listings.



"Holiday-goers like it because it's an oceanfront, but it doesn't come with as big a price tag," he told the Mercury.

"It's tidy, comfortable, you can walk to Easts Beach from there, and the views are stunning."

The current owners undertook renovation work on the home in early 2023, including a new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new flooring and painting.

Mr Yannopoulos said the home may be well-suited to an out-of-area buyer who could utilise the property as a weekender, and rent it out where necessary.

"It's not a knockdown, so you can sit on it for a while if you need to," he said.

"But at the same time, it's definitely a property that you could demolish in a few years and build something new on."

The property has been a popular Airbnb-style holiday let. Picture: Supplied

Tingira Crescent has featured some signifiant sales during recent years.



The home at 87 Tingira Crescent sold for $4.75 million in May; 11 Tingira Crescent sold for $4.6 million in 2021; 39 Tingira Crescent sold for $4,555,500 in 2021; and 55 Tingira Crescent fetched $3.82 million in 2022.

Also so far in 2024, 42 Tingira Crescent sold for $2.91 million in April, and 13 Tingira Crescent changed hands for $2.72 million in February.

Mr Yannopoulos said the street was sought-after due to it being walking distance to amenities such as cafes, proximity to tourist attractions such as the Blowhole, and also the views.

"It's got a great view, and you can walk down to the beach from there," he said.

The selling agent for No.83, Carrie Bond from Bond Lifestyle Properties said the street was popular due to its location.

"It's just far enough out of town that you're not in the middle of it, but it's only a few minutes' drive away," she said.

"It has great access to both Easts Beach and Kendalls Beach, as it sits in between.

"It's also the views I believe - the views are outstanding. It's private and quiet, away from the main street's hustle and bustle."

Ms Bond said buyers interested in 83 Tingira Crescent were from Sydney and the Kiama area, as well as Wollongong, with the views and access to the water among the key selling points.

"It has beautiful views of Easts Beach, and really good access to the beach as well," Ms Bond said.