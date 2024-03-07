Presbyterian Church selling at Unanderra after being in area since 1901

The site at 11-15 Maynes Parade, Unanderra is now for sale. Picture: Supplied

The site of the former Presbyterian Church at Unanderra is on the market, and attracting prospective buyers ranging from developers and renovators to childcare specialists.

The site, located at 11-15 Maynes Parade, Unanderra is positioned on a corner allotment, and contains three adjacent blocks of land with a total area of 2201 square metres.



The property incorporates a church, church hall, four-bedroom residential brick house and car park.

Read more: Bidding on beachfront Wombarra home passes $5m - but it didn't sell

The residential zoned site is still owned by the Presbyterian Church. Picture: Supplied

The residentially zoned site, still owned by the Presbyterian Church, is no longer used as the St Stephen's Church, and is now essentially surplus to needs.



According to a church representative, a Presbyterian presence in the Unanderra area can be traced back to 1901 when a timber building was erected near the Princes Highway and the main railway line.

The representative said the current property in Maynes Parade was developed in the 1950s and subsequent years.

"Declining congregation numbers resulted in the decision to close St Stephen's," the representative said.

"A thanksgiving and closure service was held in January 2019.

"A decision to sell the land and property was also made with the proceeds of the sale to assist other churches in the denomination.

"Woonona Presbyterian congregation will be one to benefit from the sale of the Unanderra land and property, with plans being developed there to double the worship and ministry space."

Read more: Owner re-sells Mount Pleasant home after a year, makes $160K profit

The property incorporates a church, church hall, four-bedroom residential brick house and car park. Picture: Supplied

The site is being offered for sale by Expressions of Interest, closing on April 11.



Co-selling agent, Graeme Sutherland from Colliers Wollongong said as far as price is concerned, "while offers are being invited as part of the Expressions of Interest process, it is thought that the value of the property will be in the region of $2.5 million".

He said interested buyers included those from fields such as childcare and residential development, as well as renovators.

"It's three blocks together - it's a rare opportunity to get three blocks together with 80-metre street frontage on a corner block," Mr Sutherland said.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.