Private screening: Berry acreage with its own indoor cinema on the market

35 Toolijooa Road, Berry is on the market.

A Berry acreage, which also features its own professionally installed home cinema is on the market.

'Tumbulgum' spans almost 30 acres of rural land, with three permanent dams.



The property, located at 35 Toolijooa Road, Berry has a price guide of $4.95 million.

The property features a three-bedroom, three-bathroom main house, and a two-bedroom, one-bathroom bunkhouse.



The property also has a machinery shed, cattle yards with crush and loading ramp, and a resort-style pool.



The property boasts views across the farmland adjoining Broughton Creek and up to the escarpment and across to Woodhill Mountain.



The current owners, Gary Waghorn and wife Joanne bought the property in 1997.

"We loved the location," Mr Waghorn said. "It was only four minutes to the beach, and you had the peace and quiet of being just out of town."



The current owners have installed a fully-fledged cinema screen with a Bose speaker system in the large shed on the property. This is also included in the sale.



Mr Waghorn's family have a long association with the cinema business. His late father was a former owner of the now independent Gala Cinema at Warrawong, a role he later took on.



"My dad Harry started showing movies in Gerringong Town Hall in 1953, and at the School of Arts in Berry in the 1950s and 1960s," Mr Waghorn said.



"My dad took over from The Odeon (the Gala's former name) in the mid-'70s.



"We were in a joint venture from Hoyts across the road for a while, and I sold it about 15 years ago."



Mr Waghorn also runs the Gerringong Pics and Flicks community movie screening at Gerringong Town Hall on the first Friday of each month.



Mr Waghorn certainly had the experience to install the home cinema himself. "I used to do a lot of projection room fitouts in cinemas all over the place, and did a lot of automation work, sound," he said.

"I was pulling out old projectors and cinema equipment.

"The big shed at the home was a workshop. I did a lot of work in there with automated projectors and was then going out to fit out projection rooms.

"So I had a lot of second hand stuff in there. It was a screen out of cinema two at the Gala, it had a slight fault in it that most people wouldn't pick up.

"I pulled it out of there, had it in the shed, and decided I should make a little cinema in there. I had all the bits and pieces, put it all together and it came out well."

The set-up utilises a digital projector, which is popular for viewings of Friday night footy, and can be used to screen the likes of Netflix and YouTube.

The speakers are previously from a theatre in Bondi Junction.

"They were from a 300-seat auditorium, and now they're in my shed," Mr Waghorn said.

Mr Waghorn said they were reluctantly selling to downsize to a property with less maintenance.

"You've got a lot of opportunities there," he said of the property. "It could be a family home, a hobby farm, and it has a separate dwelling that my wife used to rent out as an Airbnb.

"You could run some cattle, which I've been doing.

"It's also an ideal spot for someone with horses. There's a lot of options to utilize the property."



Selling agent, Nathan Gair from Ray White Gerringong said the early interest in the property was from Sydney-based buyers.

"It's neat as a pin, there's nothing to do," he said.

"It's probably one of the neatest rural blocks you'd come across, everything is so well-maintained.

"And there's also the location, being so close to Berry and Gerringong, and five minutes to the beach."