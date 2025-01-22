Prized Shoal Bay penthouse returns to market after selling for $5.25 million in 2022

WATCH: Find out about what's on in the Port Stephens and Hunter regions, plus all the best places to grab a bite and stay the night.

The view from the penthouse apartment at 9/59 Shoal Bay Road, Shoal Bay listed for sale with PRD Port Stephens agent Dane Queenan. Picture supplied

A luxury penthouse with panoramic views of Shoal Bay is back on the market less than three years after a buyer splashed a record $5.25 million to secure the property.

PRD Port Stephens' Dane Queenan has listed the four-bedroom penthouse at 9/59 Shoal Bay Road after overseeing the previous sale in May 2022.

The apartment has a private rooftop alfresco area with a pool and spa. Picture supplied

"It set a record when it sold in 2022," Mr Queenan said.

"Not long after, I sold the property next door for [Hunter Valley winemakers] Brian and Fay McGuigan for even more at $5.5 million."

Mr Queenan said a price guide was yet to be determined.



The open-plan living, kitchen and dining area. Picture supplied

"We are uncertain at the moment because the market has tightened since it was last sold," he said.



"The owners have made improvements to the apartment since then, including a new kitchen, new lighting throughout, re-painting and re-carpeting.



The rooftop balcony and alfresco area. Picture supplied

"We are trying to get direction from the market to find out where it sits today."



According to CoreLogic, the median price of a unit in Shoal Bay is $661,000.



Data shows the combined value of the unit market in Shoal Bay has risen 16.2 per cent since May 2022.



One of the four bedrooms. Picture supplied

However, the data includes the whole combined value of the unit market in Shoal Bay.

"There are segments of the market which may have dropped since May 2022, particularly at the high end of the market given this co-incides with rate rises," a spokesperson from CoreLogic said.



Mr Queenan said the Sydney-based owner purchased the penthouse as a holiday home.

Dining with a view. Picture supplied

He declined to comment on the identity of the owner.



However, CoreLogic records reveal the beachfront apartment is held by a company that owns a string of high-priced hotels in Sydney.

The apartment in the Aura complex arguably offers the best position in Shoal Bay.

The private rooftop space has a swimming pool and spa. Picture supplied

The luxury top-floor apartment is opposite the beach and a short walk to shops, cafes and Shoal Bay Country Club along Shoal Bay Road.

"It's the best spot in Shoal Bay," he said.

"It's north-facing, it's without a doubt the best beach in Port Stephens, and it's just a very special property."

An aerial view of the rooftop area. Picture supplied

The north-facing penthouse has unobstructed views across Shoal Bay, Tomaree Mountain, and Yacaaba Head from the balcony, private rooftop pool, and outdoor entertaining area.



The rooftop space includes a spa, barbecue and deck.

Inside, the floorplan has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The kitchen is newly renovated. Picture supplied

The main bedroom has large glass sliding doors to access a private balcony.



The open-plan living space flows into the newly renovated kitchen, which has tiled splashbacks, high-end stainless steel appliances and an induction cooktop.



Inspection of the property is available by appointment.

9/59 Shoal Bay Road, Shoal Bay.