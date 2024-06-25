Property payday: The Illawarra's top home sales for FY24

We've looked back at the new suburb records set throughout the Illawarra during the past 12 months. Pictures: Supplied

From Wollongong's northern suburbs to the South Coast spot boasting the "whitest sand in the world", a host of new residential sale price records have been established recently.

In some instances, the same Illawarra suburb has been subject to multiple record-breaking sales throughout the 2023/24 financial year.

We've looked back at the new suburb records set throughout the region during the past 12 months.

41 Junction Road, Barrack Point. Picture: Supplied

Barrack Point

An absolute beachfront home in Barrack Point obliterated the sale price record for the southern Illawarra suburb by nearly $3 million.

The luxurious home is located at 41 Junction Road, Barrack Point.

CoreLogic records show it sold for $6.8 million. It sold after 48 days on the market.



The four-bedroom home - boasting views down the coast and over the ocean to Bass Point Reserve, as well as a swimming pool in the backyard - is set on a level 1353 square metre parcel of land and backs onto the beach.

According to CoreLogic, the previous sale price record for the suburb was $3.9 million, set in November 2021.



128 Darkes Forest Road, Darkes Forest recently sold. Picture: Supplied

Darkes Forest

A property in the tightly-held rural area of Darkes Forest set a new sale price record for the suburb.

The previous record for the suburb was held by the same property when it changed hands in 2022.

'Wirruna Estate' is a 37.97-acre property located at 128 Darkes Forest Road.

The property previously sold in April 2022 for $4,150,000, which at the time set a new suburb price record.

It then sold earlier this month for $4,305,000.

The property at 4 Swamp Road, Dunmore, and had been home to the Creagan family for more than 160 years. Picture: Supplied

Dunmore

A Dunmore property with significant links to the area's history, as well as DA approval for sand mining changed hands.

The result also set another sale price record for the suburb, only weeks after a new benchmark was established.

'Anglesboro' is a 56-acre rural holding overlooking green pastures, lake, escarpment and rolling hillsides.

The property is located at 4 Swamp Road, Dunmore, and had been home to the Creagan family for more than 160 years.

The property sold for $4.4 million.

Prior to this, the sale of a luxurious property set what was then a new residential sale price record for the suburb, just days before Christmas.

The property at 8 Fuller Drive, Dunmore sold for $3.75 million, after previously failing to sell under the hammer.

20 Aldridge Avenue, East Corrimal sold for more than $3 million. Picture: Supplied

East Corrimal

East Corrimal also joined the ranks of new suburb price records set throughout the Illawarra.



The property at 20 Aldridge Avenue, East Corrimal recently sold for $3.125 million prior to auction.

According to CoreLogic records, the previous price record for the suburb was $2.95 million, set in December 2022.

The property was the site of a knockdown-rebuild, with the current home completed in 2017.



The current four-bedroom home sits on 695 square metres, and features a landscaped backyard, self-contained accommodation, solid timber floors, sleek fireplace, and a high raked ceiling with skylights.

78 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach. Picture: Supplied

Hyams Beach

Hyams Beach made headlines recently when a property nicknamed the 'INXS House' set a then new price record for the sought-after South Coast spot.

The renovated home, which has had multiple well-known owners including INXS drummer Jon Farriss, exchanged for $5 million.

The waterfront lifestyle property at 21 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach had multiple price guide reductions, after initially being listed with a guide of $8.5 million to $9 million in early 2022.

However, this suburb price record was smashed in May with the sale of 78 Cyrus Street, Hyams Beach.

The property at 40 Lady Wakehurst Drive, Otford sold for $3,150,000. Picture: Supplied

Otford

A tree-change style property had been in the same family for several decades was the record-breaker in this instance.

The property, located at 40 Lady Wakehurst Drive, Otford fetched $3.15 million.

The previous sale price record for the suburb was $2.9 million, set in 2015.



Held by one family for more than 54 years, the property is set on 8.5 acres in a bush setting, moments from the ocean.



Records show there were only a handful of sales in Otford, population 396, in 2023.



The Sanctuary' spans across four levels and includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a study and a six-car garage. Picture: Supplied

Shell Cove

An uber-luxury Shell Cove home with its own rooftop bar and spa was a hit with prospective buyers and readers.

The home, known as 'The Sanctuary' is located at 1 The Promontory Drive, Shell Cove.



CoreLogic records show the home sold for $6.3 million.

The result smashed the sale price record for the suburb. The suburb's previous residential price record was $5 million, set in May 2023.



Crafted by Innovate Architects, 'The Sanctuary' spans across four levels and includes seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a study and a six-car garage. It also offers 360-degree views of the ocean and mountain landscapes.



The high-end home at 9 Tasman Parade, Thirroul changed hands. Picture: Supplied

Thirroul

A Thirroul home with an eye-catching array of features set a whole new price benchmark for the popular northern suburb.

The high-end home is located at 9 Tasman Parade, Thirroul.



Industry sources have told the Mercury that it sold for $8.1 million. The home had a price guide of $8 million-plus.

CoreLogic records indicate the house sale price record for the suburb was $4.85 million, set in 2021.

Sitting on 740 square metres, the four-bedroom beachside home has ocean and escarpment vistas, and beach access at its doorstep.



107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla. Picture: Supplied

Warilla

The beachfront property at 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million earlier this month.

Built approximately 18 years ago, the spacious five-bedroom house sits on 501 square metres.

Other features include a contemporary kitchen; a large rumpus room upstairs, equipped with its own wet bar that flows out the large alfresco area; and eye-catching views.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 43 days on the market.



The previous suburb price record was held by 33 Little Lake Crescent, which changed hands for $4.5 million in April 2022.