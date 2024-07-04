Property prediction: Where to buy into the next million dollar suburbs

This renovated four-bedroom house at 18 HIll Street has hit the market in Belmont where prices are tipped to exceed $1 million in 2025, according to Ray White. Picture supplied

ADAM and Kristen Tiananga have called Belmont home for 15 years.

The couple purchased their four-bedroom house on Hill Street in 2014 for $565,500 to upsize after selling their first home, also in Belmont.



"It was an affordable area when we first bought there in 2008," Ms Tiananga said.



"For what we could get there on a flat block and close to the shops, it was very affordable and, compared to other suburbs, we felt Belmont offered more for us at that price."



The lakeside suburb is on the rise.



According to analysis from Ray White, Belmont is one suburb in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie where house prices are projected to exceed $1 million in 2025.



Homeowners Adam and Kristen Tiananga at their renovated house listed for sale in Belmont. Picture supplied

Ms Tiananga was not surprised the suburb is tipped to join the "$1 million club".



"People are realising how central it is, the beach is so close and there is so much development happening that people are seeing it as a great area to live," she said.



"When we sold and rebought, it had seen an increase even back then.



"We chose to stay in the area because it is central and what attracted us was we are so fortunate to have all the different waterways with Lake Macquarie and the beach is close by, so lifestyle is a big factor."



Ray White senior data analyst Atom Go Tian expects the number of million-dollar suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie to increase in 2025.

The three areas of Lake Macquarie where house prices are tipped to exceed $1 million in 2025. Source Ray White

The areas predicted to join the $1 million club are Belmont - Bennetts Green, which includes the suburbs of Belmont North, Floraville and Jewells; the area of Wangi Wangi - Rathmines which includes Arcadia Vale, Balmoral, Buttabah and Fishing Point; and the area of Dudley - Charlestown which includes the suburbs of Gateshead, Whitebridge, Kahibah and Highfields.

Mr Tian said the findings were calculated by taking the average price growth of the last 10 years and assuming it would hold for the next 12 months.

"Naturally, the suburbs that emerged with the highest potential were those already very close to $1 million," Mr Tian said.

He said NSW was today leading with the number of million-dollar suburbs.



Of the 857 million-dollar suburbs nationally, 368 were in NSW - twice the number of any other state.



The top million-dollar SA2 suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. Source Ray White

"Assuming the growth rate of the last decade maintains its trend for the next 12 months, we can expect around 99 new suburbs to pass the $1 million mark," he said.



Ray White East Lake Macquarie listing agent Ty Zink sells property in Belmont and has observed its growth over the past decade.



"I believe Belmont to be that next little epicentre," Mr Zink said.

"Years ago we saw Warners Bay go through quite a peak with the development along The Esplanade and I think Belmont, with its huge development plans, will continue to see that growth.



"It wouldn't surprise me if the average price in Belmont will rise above that $1 million mark."

The house sits on an elevated block with ocean and lake views. Picture supplied

Adam and Kristen Tiananga recently listed their Belmont home for sale.



Ms Tiananga said the decision to sell the house was prompted by their desire to begin a new renovation project.



With house prices on the rise, it also felt like an ideal time to sell.



The renovated living room at 18 Hill Street, Belmont. Picture supplied

The fully renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom property on 620 square metres is listed with Shanti Page at SOLD Real Estate.



"We hope to stay in the area and we are serial renovators, so we are looking for another project but it is a hard decision because we are in a lovely private pocket of Belmont and we have all the facilities down the road," she said.

The couple has renovated the property over the past decade, including a new designer kitchen with a Calcutta Nuevo Caesarstone island bench, two ovens, integrated appliances, a butler's pantry and a wine fridge.



Features of the coastal-inspired home include aged brass tapware, engineered timber flooring, a gas fireplace and a resort-style pool and outdoor entertaining area.



The pool and cabana. Picture supplied

"We are only the second owners of the house," she said.

"Everything is within the original footprint and one of my favourite features is the bathroom which feels like your own personal day spa. It's very luxe."



The bathroom. Picture supplied

One of their other favourite areas of the home is the front yard, with a pizza oven, gardens and established trees, including one with a swing.



"The pizza oven is fantastic because it creates that sense of togetherness and we put it in the front garden because we get to watch the beautiful sunsets over the lake," she said.

The front garden is a favourite spot for the owners to gather around the pizza oven. Picture supplied

"The original owner had a passion for gardening, so we re-established all of the gardens and it became a special spot for us.



"We call it our winter garden because we have fire pits on weekends and the kids can play on the swing."



The property is open for inspection on Saturday, July 6 at 10am.

18 Hill Street, Belmont.