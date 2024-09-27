Featured
NSW

'Rare option': Two homes on one title at Fairy Meadow being auctioned

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 27 September 2024, 1:03 am

55 Balgownie Road, Fairy Meadow is due to be auctioned. Picture: Supplied

A Fairy Meadow property featuring two homes on one title is due to go under the hammer on Saturday.

The property at 55 Balgownie Road, Fairy Meadow has a bidders' guide of $1.59 million.

Sitting on 917 square metres, the property features a five-bedroom home, and a more modern two-bedroom second dwelling.

Read more: 'Swooped in and won it': Dozens of bids during Austinmer auction

The Fairy Meadow home has a bidders' guide of $1.59 million. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Daniel Hastings from MMJ Wollongong said the property was "a rare option".

"There's not a lot of genuine dual occupancy houses available in the region," Mr Hastings said. "It's a rare offering in that regard."

Mr Hastings said the majority of buyer interest so far was from Illawarra residents, with a few Sydney-based buyers.

"It's close to the village, on a large block which is practically dead level," he said.

"It's a very good size, very good accommodation in the front residence, then you have a more modern rear residence, which is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom option.

"It's a good fit from an investment point of view, or it suits from an extended family perspective.

"It's in good condition, in very good order, but you can still personalise it."

According to CoreLogic, auction activity across the combined capitals is set to fall 31.6 per cent week-on-week, with Melbourne and Adelaide celebrating the AFL Grand final.

In contrast, Sydney is expecting its busiest action week since April 2022, with 1270 homes set to go under the hammer.

10 Foy Avenue, Figtree is due to go under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, in the Illawarra, a Figtree home on a large block is going to auction on Saturday.

The property is located at 10 Foy Avenue, Figtree.

The five-bedroom home features a study and three bathrooms on a 1108 square metre block.

Sitting away from the street and at the end of a battle-axe driveway, the property also features a large backyard, and a covered outdoor area.

Selling agent, Lindsay Begley from Ray White Unanderra said there wasn't a price guide available.

Mr Begley said prospective buyers liked the privacy and size of the block, with most of the interested groups being from the Illawarra.

"There's also just the popularity of Figtree," he said. "Most people who have been coming to look have been from Cordeaux Heights, Figtree and Balgownie."

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

