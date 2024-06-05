Reality series Travel Guides star Jono Fren shows off his first home buy

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

Travel Guides star Jono Fren and wife Dani recently snapped up their first home in the suburb of Cliftleigh. Picture Instagram

HE travels the world with his family on the Channel 9 show, Travel Guides.

But Jono Fren has decided there's no place like the Hunter region after settling on his first home in a suburb in the Cessnock LGA.

Fren and his wife Dani recently snapped up a four-bedroom house in the suburb of Cliftleigh which is around 30 kilometres north-west of Newcastle.

Jono Fren and wife Dani celebrating their first home purchase. Picture Instagram

The couple posted the news on their social media platforms with the caption: "An achievement we never thought we would achieve, but we got there!

"Thank you Fren family for all of your help to get where we are and persevering with the endless house hunting.

"We are extremely happy with our first home purchase together and couldn't have done it without the support of our nearest and dearest."

An aerial view of Cliftleigh. Picture supplied

Houses in the suburb hold a median value of $700,000, according to CoreLogic.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary on June 5.

They are gearing up to support The Mark Hughes Foundation by walking 150 kilometres in three days as part of the Big Three Trek from Sydney to Newcastle to help raise funds for the cause.

The charity trek starts in Sydney on June 14 and arrives at McDonald Jones Stadium in Broadmeadow on June 16 in time for the Knights Beanies for Brain Cancer round clash with the Panthers.



The Fren family - Mark, Victoria, Cathy and Jono - star on Channel 9's travel show, Travel Guides. Picture supplied

Since 2017, Jono Fren has starred on Channel 9's Travel Guides alongside his parents, Mark and Cathy, and his sister, Victoria.



During their seven years on the show, the Fren family has travelled across Australia and around the world visiting countries including Greece, South Korea, Mauritius and Cambodia.

The Fren family on Travel Guide. Picture supplied

Prior to finding fame on television, the Fren family owned and operated Bavarian restaurant, Oma's Kitchen, in Newcastle and sold homemade cakes, biscuits and sweets at the Newcastle Farmers Markets.

It was during their stint running the restaurant that the family landed an offer to take on roles as holiday reviewers on Travel Guides.



In addition to their TV stardom, a portrait of the family was submitted for this year's Archibald Competition at the Art Gallery of Sydney.



Travel Guides stars Janetta Stones and Kevin Moloney are considering moving to Lake Macquarie after listing their home in Maldon in Central Victoria. Picture supplied

Another couple from Travel Guides could also be putting down roots about an hour away from Jono and Dani's new home.

Janetta Stones and Kevin Moloney, the show's self professed "holiday snobs", recently expressed their desire to make a sea change north to Lake Macquarie after listing their 100-year-old home in the town of Maldon in Central Victoria.

