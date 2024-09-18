'Really come into its own': latest multi-million dollar sale in Bulli street

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 12 Park Road, Bulli has sold. Picture: Supplied

A Bulli home on a large block and in a prime position has changed hands after several decades in the same family.



It's also the latest multi-million dollar sale in the sought-after street.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located at 12 Park Road, Bulli.



Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Troy McNeice from Molenaar and McNeice said he couldn't disclose the sale price.



However, the price guide was in the mid-$3 million range, and View understands it sold for more than $3 million.

Mr McNeice said it was sold to an out-of-area buyer who was looking to initially rent it out, and eventually relocate.

He said the size of the block, located close to the beach, was appealing to buyers.

"It's testimony to the desirable nature of the East Bulli market, particularly from out-of-area buyers looking for lifestyle," Mr McNeice said.

"Bulli in the past couple of years has really come into its own. It was always overshadowed by Thirroul and Austinmer, whereas these days it definitely has a strong following."

CoreLogic records show the home sold after 117 days on the market.



Sitting on 1038 square metres, the home is located about 150 metres from Sandon Point Beach. Picture: Supplied

Sitting on 1038 square metres, the home is located about 150 metres from Sandon Point Beach, and features a 15.24-metre frontage.



The property has ocean views from ground level, and also overlooks parklands.



Other features include a covered patio, wraparound balcony, and covered rear deck, as well as an in-ground pool and spa.

Prior to the recent sale, the property had been in the same family for more than 50 years.

Sellers Frances and Anthony Ryan were both born and raised in Bulli. After marrying in the early 1980s, they rented his parents' investment property at 12 Park Road.

"It was a very old, rundown house," she recently told View. "Tony's parents decided to sell it to us in 1986 after we saved up for a deposit."



CoreLogic records show it sold in February 1986 for $63,500.

They renovated the family home over time, eventually undertaking a knockdown-rebuild.

Meanwhile, the suburb has experienced a series of significant sales in recent years.

The property at 36-38 Park Road, Bulli sold for $4.8 million in 2022. Also, 11 Park Road sold for $2.175 million in July.

Nearby Blackall Street also previously recorded several $4 million-plus sales.