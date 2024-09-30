Featured
NSW

'Really popular': Port Kembla homes a hit under the hammer

By Brendan Crabb

First published 30 September 2024, 2:46 am

publication logo

5 Donaldson Street, Port Kembla sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Multiple bidders were prepared to battle it out for two Port Kembla homes which went under the hammer.

Ray White hosted an auction night last week. The outcome of all seven homes selling under the hammer seemingly bucked the trend of overall auction results for the region.

According to CoreLogic's preliminary figures for the week ending September 29, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 41.4 per cent across 29 auctions.

Read more: 'Hugs and cheers': A win for first home buyers at Berkeley auction

5 Donaldson Street, Port Kembla attracted multiple bidders at auction. Picture: Supplied

Among the successful results was the sale of 5 Donaldson Street, Port Kembla.

The three-bedroom changed hands for $1.06 million.

The single-level double brick home sits on a 645 square metre block, and features hardwood floors and ornate ceilings.

Selling agent, Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong said the listing had attracted strong inspection numbers.

He said there were four registered bidders, with approximately a dozen bids placed after kicking off about $900,000.

Mr Szakacs said the home sold to an out-of-area buyer, who was relocating back to the Illawarra from interstate.

13 Parker Street, Port Kembla sold at auction. Picture: Supplied

Staying in the same suburb, the home at 13 Parker Street, Port Kembla sold at auction for $1.056 million.

The three-bedroom property sits on 942 square metres, and features a fireplace and polished floors.

There's also the potential for dual occupancy or future development (subject to council approval).

Selling agent, Mr Szakacs said there were six registered bidders, before it ultimately sold to an Illawarra buyer.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Port Kembla is $895,000.

Mr Szakacs said the size of the block was key to this property's appeal.

"Port Kembla is really popular these days, and attracting a lot of interest," he said.

"It depends on the quality of the home, presentation, and location... But it's a market that seems to be doing really well at the moment."

101 Osborne Parade, Warilla also proved popular at auction. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the home at 101 Osborne Parade, Warilla sold for $1.4 million.

Thethree-bedroom home contains hardwood floors and plantation shutters, and is located close to Warilla Beach and Little Lake.

Selling agent, Mr Szakacs said the "beautiful, pristine" home was well-located, but "perhaps a little on the small side", which may have deterred some potential buyers.

"But there's potential for a knockdown-rebuild, because there's a lot of knockdown-rebuilds and duplexes happening in that street," he said.

He said there were two bidders who fought it out for the home, with an Illawarra buyer ultimately winning out.

1/8 Boyd Street, Minnamurra was also the subject of a hard-fought auction. Picture: Supplied

Also among the sales on the night were 7 Stephanie Avenue, Warilla, which sold for $1.11 million, as well as 1/8 Boyd Street, Minnamurra, which sold for $678,000.

Selling agent, Ashley-John Hatch from Ray White Shellharbour City said the renovated two-bedroom villa at Minnamurra was sought-after, with three active bidders, all participating online.

Bidding kicked off at $640,000, with the home selling to a buyer based in Western Australia.

Mr Hatch said the price-point and a desirable location were key to the home's appeal.

Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

