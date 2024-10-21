Record-breaking Bombo home takes a price hit post-COVID

The home at 1 Northpoint Place, Bombo has changed hands. Picture: Supplied

A Bombo home bought during the COVID-influenced property boom has changed hands again a little more than two years later.

The home's previous sale set a new price record for the suburb. This time around, with the COVID boom having long since ended, it fell $50,000 short of that benchmark.

The home is located at 1 Northpoint Place, Bombo.

According to CoreLogic records, the home was listed for sale in May. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in July 2022 for $2.95 million. This transaction is the current residential sale price record for the suburb.



This time around however, the four-bedroom home had a price guide of $3 million to $3.3 million.



Selling agent, Craig Higbid from South Coast Prestige Properties said he couldn't disclose the latest sale price.

However, industry sources indicated it sold for $2.9 million this time.

Mr Higbid said the home was sold to an out-of-area buyer, who planned to use the property as a family weekender.

"They loved that they can sit up there, read a book and look at the water, and the kids and grandkids can swim in the pool," he said.

Due to a small number of annual sales, CoreLogic was unable to provide specific figures for the median house price in Bombo.

However, in the Kiama Downs-Minnamurra area (which includes Bombo), the median house price was $964,042 in March 2020 (the beginning of the pandemic); $1,485,885 in July 2022 (when the Northpoint Place home was last sold); and $1,369,861 in September 2024.



Sitting on 658 square metres, the home features high-end appliances, including a steam oven, roasting oven and combination oven and a lap pool with infinity edge and an attached plunge pool.



The seller recently said they had bought the home due to be wanting to be closer to the water.

He said the standout feature of the home was the view.

"The front verandah, you can sit there all day long and never be bored," he said.

"I work from home, and I have a desk upstairs, with a 180-degree view of the water.

"The number of times I'm in a Zoom meeting and I say to someone, 'oh, I can see whales or dolphins'... It's incredible."

During their ownership, the owner said they had done some landscaping, and undertaken minor updates inside the home.

"There are so many finishes, whether it's the Caeserstone, the ovens, wine fridges, the ducted air," he said.