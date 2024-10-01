Featured
NSW

Record-breaking Figtree home could set another price benchmark

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 1 October 2024, 3:50 am

103 Walang Avenue, Figtree is for sale with a price guide of $3.95 million. Picture: Supplied

A luxury Figtree home is back on the market, less than a year after it set a new residential sale price record for the suburb.

This time around, if the property achieves its price guide, it will establish another new price benchmark.

The renovated home, located at 103 Walang Avenue, Figtree is for sale with a price guide of $3.95 million.

Read more: 'Hugs and cheers': A win for first home buyers at Berkeley auction

The home, since renovated, previously sold for $3.4 million in January. Picture: Supplied

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 3574 square metres, and boasts eye-catching views of Mount Keira.

CoreLogic records show the current residential sale price record for the suburb was set by 103 Walang Avenue when it previously sold for $3.4 million in January.

According to CoreLogic records, the prior residential sale price record for Figtree was $3.21 million, set in October 2023.

Selling agent, Cristian Cignarella from The Agency Illawarra said the current owner of 103 Walang Avenue had since bought a home elsewhere in the Illawarra, located by the beach.

"He was going to move in, he bought it to live in," he said of the Figtree property.

"But then something else came up that he preferred... So he bought that, and put this on the market."

Mr Cignarella said the seller has undertaken extensive work on the Figtree home, including the kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and painting.

"He was going to renovate to live in, but then ended up renovating to sell," he said.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits on 3574 square metres. Picture: Supplied

The home's features include an in-ground pool with adjoining terrace; chef's kitchen including 40mm stone benchtops; plantation shutters and hybrid timber flooring; 16 solar panels; and hedging, established trees, and native vegetation.

Mr Cignarella said prospective buyers so far were from Sydney, Wollongong and the Southern Highlands.

He said the home's selling points included the privacy, land size, quality of the design, outlook, pool and greenery.

"It's also potentially subdividable, subject to council approval," Mr Cignarella said. "It's a one-of-a-kind, a special property."

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

