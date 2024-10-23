Renovation adds almost $1m value to artist Mitch Revs' Hamilton South home

WATCH: Take a look inside the Hamilton South home of Newcastle artist Mitch Revs.

Newcastle artist Mitch Revs' house in Hamilton South has sold for $2.5 million with Mitchel Ross at Creative Property. Picture supplied

Mitch Revs has sold his renovated pad in Hamilton South less than two weeks after it hit the market.

The Newcastle-based artist added almost $1 million of value to the house at 8 Alexander Street purchased as his family home in April last year.



The open-plan living room. Picture supplied

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 602 square metres fetched $2.5 million after 12 days on market.

Selling agent Mitchel Ross, of Creative Property, said the listing drew a high volume of enquiry throughout the campaign.



Newcastle artist Mitch Revs with wife Emily and their children Bobbi and Bodhi at their Hamilton South home. Pictures by Bronte Lockwood

"All up we had around 250 enquiries in total, including over 140 email enquiries," Mr Ross said.

"It sold to a couple downsizing after selling their bigger home in Merewether, so it was a great result for a three-bedroom home in Hamilton South.

"Mitch is going to create a scape of the property and they are going to hang it up in the house."

The main bedroom. Picture supplied

The median house sale price in Hamilton South is $1.57 million, according to CoreLogic.



It is the second house Revs and his wife Emily have renovated and sold since 2022.

The couple's first "house flip" was a charming weatherboard cottage at 55 Glebe Road in The Junction purchased in January 2021 for $795,000.



Mitch Revs and his wife Emily with their newborn twins at their renovation project at The Junction in 2022. Picture Max Mason Hubers

After undertaking a major contemporary renovation of the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, the property was sold in September 2022 for $1.5 million.



The couple, who welcomed twins during the renovation process, moved on to Hamilton South where they purchased their home at 8 Alexander Street for $1.675 million in April 2023.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

The couple lived in the home for several months to get a feel for the property before starting the renovation which took three months to complete.

It has a spacious open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area at the rear with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows taking in the view of the north-facing backyard.

The renovation included new bathrooms. Picture supplied

The kitchen includes a large island bench, sleek white cabinetry and a butler's pantry.

The 1970s-era house was renovated inside and out, including the addition of an in-ground swimming pool in the backyard.



Updates included the addition of an in-ground swimming pool. Picture supplied

Other updates included a new bathroom and ensuite with contemporary terrazzo tiles, a new driveway and a butler's pantry.

The original brown brick facade was updated with a fresh coat of white, and a stepping stone pathway and new fence with an arbour added street appeal.



Revs said his family were going enjoy the summer months together in Newcastle before making plans for the year ahead.

Landscaping added street appeal to the home. Picture supplied

"We haven't started another project," he said.

"We're actually going to do something different and not plan ahead, we're going to enjoy summer and we've got a nice rental at the minute.

"We might go on a holiday in the new year and then come back and find something new and start again."

Mitch Revs at his mural for Paul McCartney's Got Back tour in Newcastle in 2023. Picture Marina Neil

Revs, who owns a gallery and art retail store at The Junction, is known for his colourful cartoon-style interpretations of the city's beaches and landmarks.



His signature artistic style has landed him collaborations with major brands such as Vegemite.



In 2023, Revs was commissioned to paint a large-scale mural in Newcastle West to promote Paul McCartney's concert at McDonald Jones Stadium.



