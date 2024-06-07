Report: Cessnock named among top regional suburbs for first-home buyers in NSW

A report from LJ Hooker ranks Cessnock among the top 10 suburbs for first-home buyers in regional NSW. Picture supplied

CESSNOCK is drawing an influx of first-home buyers chasing affordable housing in the regional town.

Brendan King, of Belle Property Hunter Valley, estimates first-time home buyers account for 40 per cent of his sales in the lower price bracket in Cessnock.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 62 Sheddon Street in Cessnock is listed with a guide of $640,000 to $670,000. Picture supplied

"First-home buyers are one of our biggest segments of the market at the moment," Mr King said.



"Higher interest rates are making people look for affordability and our average sale price in Cessnock is just on $600,000.

This listing at 29 Church Street in Cessnock has a guide of $500,000 to $550,000. Picture supplied

"Most properties in Cessnock are around that $600,000 to $700,000 mark and there is really no other spot within 40 to 50 minutes of Newcastle where you can do that."

A new report from LJ Hooker ranks Cessnock among the top 10 regional NSW suburbs where buyers can purchase a detached home and remain eligible for government assistance packages.

LJ Hooker's top suburbs for first-home buyers (detached houses) in Sydney and regional NSW. Source LJ Hooker

The data compiled all of the current government first home buyer assistance programs into one report and highlighted suburbs that have recorded at least 50 sales in the past year that meet eligibility criteria.

Government assistance for first-home buyers in NSW includes the First Home Buyers Assistance Scheme and the First Home Buyer Grant Scheme.

In NSW, from last year the threshold for stamp duty/transfer duty exemptions increased from $650,000 to $800,000, and the threshold for stamp duty concessions increased from $800,000 to $1 million.



According to the report, the median sale price for a house in Cessnock is $575,000.



Sydney couple Grace and Jake Cachia are preparing to move to Cessnock after purchasing their first-home in the Hunter region town with McGrath Hunter Valley.



Jake and Grace Cachia recently purchased their first home in Cessnock. Picture supplied

Ms Cachia, who is expecting the arrival of their first baby in the next week, said they have always been interested in buying in the region and sky-rocketing house prices left the couple with no other choice but to look outside of the Sydney area.



"Affordability was pretty much the main factor," Ms Cachia said.

"We have been interested in Cessnock for over a year now and actively house-hunting for the last two months.



"We could not find a way where we could stay in Sydney and be homeowners, and being a homeowner was something we really wanted to achieve."



LJ Hooker head of research, Mathew Tiller, said the February 2024 lending figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics painted a positive outlook, with loan approvals for first-home buyers rebounding and remaining elevated after reaching record lows between 2021 and 2023.

First home buyer loan approvals by state. Source ABS

In February, national first-home buyer loan approvals increased by 13.2 per cent year-on-year.



"Over the past 12 to 18 months there has been a distinct rise in first-home buyer activity," Mr Tiller said.



"What the report demonstrates is there is a quite a broad range of suburbs and areas of regions with different property types where first-home buyers can buy into."



Cessnock drawing buyers away from the coast

This three-bedroom house at 27 Westcott Street in Cessnock has a guide of $550,000 to $600,000. Picture supplied

Buyers from the Central Coast and Newcastle are among the largest contingent of first-home owners snapping up houses in Cessnock, alongside locals.



McGrath Hunter Valley Cessnock agent Chill Bromage noted an increase in out-of-area first-home buyer numbers in the town this year.



"We are seeing a lot of first-home buyers from Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle buying into our market because it is affordable," Ms Bromage said.



"We have seen a lot more of that with the interest rates going up, people are looking further afield."



McGrath listing agent Chilli Bromage recently sold this three-bedroom house in Cessnock to a first-home buyer for $515,000. Picture supplied

The median price for a house in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is edging closer to $1 million and could reach a record high by August based on the rate of 0.5 per cent value growth recorded in the region in May.



"The Central Coast is by far the main area that is attracting first-home buyers to Cessnock, followed by Newcastle," Mr King said.

"In the past two weeks, two of our first-home sales have been buyers from the Central Coast who are spending between $650,000 to $850,000.

"They are trying to keep it under that $800,000 bracket with the first home incentives."

Mr King sold this three-bedroom house at 19 Stephens Street for $560,000 in March. Picture supplied

Affordability is a driving factor for first-home buyers who can buy a three-bedroom house in Cessnock for under $600,000.



Mr King said lifestyle is another drawcard.



"Cessnock has good food outlets, coffee, pubs and clubs, and the wineries, but if you want to go to the beach then it's 45 minutes in the car to Newcastle," he said.



Belle Property Hunter Valley agent Brendan King. Picture supplied

Mr King said first-home buyers were pushed out at the peak of the market in 2022, however, there had been a shift in the past 12 months.



"In 2022, they had no chance as there were a lot of cash buyers in the area snapping up all of the best properties left right and centre," he said.

"Now they have a chance and can shop around and find a property that suits their needs and take their time.

"In the last six to 12 months there has been a considerable increase of first-home buyers."