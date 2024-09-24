Restoration project: A piece of Kiama's heritage is on the market

The 'Figtree Inn' is located at 12 Fitzroy Street, Kiama. Picture: Supplied

Buyers with a liking for restoration projects are eyeing a piece of Kiama's history that's now on the market.

The 'Figtree Inn' is located at 12 Fitzroy Street, Kiama, within the historic Pheasant Point precinct.

The property is believed to have been built circa 1860.



Read more: Buyer snaps up $3m-plus knockdown-rebuild at Shellharbour

The modest, two-storey Victorian villa has retained much of its original character. Picture: Supplied

The two-storey Victorian villa has retained much of its original character.

The home has an elevated location, offering direct views over Kiama Harbour, the township, and the escarpment.



The residence includes two living areas, four bedrooms (or three bedrooms plus a study), a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The home also contains period features such as original chimneys, windows, verandahs, and line board roofing.



Selling agent, Michele Lay from Ray White Kiama said the home would be in need of a loving restoration, within certain restrictions.

"It needs someone who is an absolute heritage aficionado, who wants to reinvigorate the property and bring it back to life," she said.

A picture of the area, taken in 1920. Picture: Supplied

According to the State Heritage Inventory, the site is part of the Pheasant Point Streetscape, which has local significance.

It's described as an "interesting late 19th Century grouping, featuring a mix of simple cottages and larger residences".

"Narrow streets, with buildings stepping up the steep slopes overlooking Kiama Harbour, give a special character," the heritage listing says. "(It was) created by an 1879 subdivision of the original Gard's estate, with most buildings being pre-1900."



According to the State Heritage Inventory, the site is part of the Pheasant Point Streetscape, which has local significance. Picture: Supplied

The buildings at 12 Fitzroy Street were originally part of the Gard farm complex and the site of the original Figtree Inn, and have further significance through their conversion into two cottages for foremen during Kiama's bluestone quarrying period from 1876 to 1890.



"There are restrictions on what you can do with the property," Mrs Lay said.

"You can't knock it down, and you have to work closely with the heritage committee to see what you can do.

"Anyone who buys that house will want to restore her to her former glory."

CoreLogic records show the property previously sold in 1997 for $330,000.

The property has a price guide of $2.35 million. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Lay said in recent times the property had been utilised as a private residence, with the current owners selling in order to downsize.

The property has a price guide of$2.35 million.



Mrs Lay said buyer interest in the property so far was from a mix of local and Sydney-based groups.

"That precinct, a lot of people liken it to the Battery Point of Tasmania, which is a protected, historic precinct as well," she said.

"The view from the property is stunning... And you can walk to everything in the township."