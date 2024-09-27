Retail site in Anna Bay fetches $6.25 million at auction

A retail site anchored by a Spar supermarket in Port Stephens has delivered a significant result at auction.

The multi-tenanted investment property at 118 Gan Gan Road in Anna Bay was marketed for sale by Jacob Siever and Isaac Reville at Commercial Collective.

This fully let investment asset at 118 Gan Gan Road, Anna Bay fetched $6.25 million at auction with Commercial Collective. Picture supplied

Set on a 7,369 square site, the fully tenanted property generates $414,458 net per annum.



Tenants include Newspower, Australia Post, Wholesale Meats, Crave at Rubi Blue Café and a Spar Supermarket on a new 10-year lease.

The property occupied a large site area and offered the potential for expansion, Mr Siever said.

The site spans 7,369 square metres. Picture supplied

"We generated over 50 enquiries, the majority being local investors in the Newcastle and surrounding area," he said.



The auction drew three registered bidders, including two from Newcastle and one from Anna Bay.

However, it came down to two parties competing to secure the property across 14 bids.



The retail site is fully tenanted. Picture supplied

The auction began with an opening bid of $5 million and escalated quickly to $6 million before it went to the Newcastle-based investor for $6.25 million.

"It was two investors that really competed for it and pushed the other buyer out pretty quickly," he said.

"The buyer holds other investment properties in the area, including holiday houses in Anna Bay, so for the community to know it's a local buyer, I believe that will be very well received."

An aerial shot of the property. Picture supplied

The result represented a 6.6 per cent return, Mr Siever said.

"We were guiding upwards of $6 million, so for a property like this in this price bracket, it's not a small investment," he said.

"Obviously, things are changing in the area and with the international terminal at Newcastle Airport, it is only going to further enhance the value of these assets."



The site is close to Birubi Beach. Picture supplied

Mr Siever said the expansion of the airport at Williamtown encouraged investors to look outside Newcastle CBD.

"We are finding a lot of investors now are not targeting the CBD as much and targeting those fringe and regional areas that sit outside of Newcastle because there is a lot of change happening," he said.



CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2021 for $5.5 million.