Revealed: the Illawarra's fastest selling suburb this spring

The data shows the top 10 Illawarra suburbs with the shortest median time on market. Pictures: File image

There are a number of suburbs throughout the Illawarra where homes are now selling quicker than they were a year ago, new figures show.

According to the CoreLogic data, in one location, homes are now selling in half the time.

The data shows the top 10 Illawarra suburbs with the shortest median time on market. See the chart below for more details.



Data shows the median number of days on market for all dwellings (houses and units combined).

Nine of the 10 suburbs featured are in the Dapto-Port Kembla and Wollongong areas, with just one in Kiama-Shellharbour.



The suburbs range from high-priced Kiama Downs, which has a median dwelling value of $1,330,130, to more economical Koonawarra (median value of $730,574).

9 Kurrawa Avenue, Kiama Downs sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

'Where else would you want to be?'

The median time on market in Kiama Downs has more than halved during the past year, from 45 days to 21 days.

Scott Douglas from Raine and Horne said their agency sold a Kiama Downs property at auction earlier this month.

The property, located at 9 Kurrawa Avenue, Kiama Downs sold for $1.51 million.

The three-bedroom home sits on a 556 square metre block.

"One of the under-bidders came around the corner and bought a duplex from us; basically that afternoon he started offering," he said.

The three-bedroom duplex is located at 88a Kiarama Avenue, Kiama Downs.



"If the owners are happy to listen to the offers and negotiate, their home will sell," Mr Douglas said. "If they're not in a hurry, want to take their time, they tend to sit there for 60, 90, 100 days."

Mr Douglas said Kiama Downs had a village-like atmosphere, as well as "the beach, the river, golf course, infrastructure, shops".

"Where else would you want to be?" he said.

CoreLogic economist Kaitlyn Ezzy. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic economist Kaitlyn Ezzy said overall, the lower and middle market suburbs tended to be having the fastest selling times.

However, she said Kiama Downs' performance seemed to be somewhat of an anomaly in the current market.

"It might be due to low listing levels across that suburb," she said.

"But there's also the lifestyle factors that the area provides - having infrastructure and amenities close by would be a factor driving that median time on market down.

"And compared to this time last year, the more regional markets have had a bit of a bounce back in growth, so that's also probably why it's halved over the past year."

In Warrawong, the median days on market has dropped from 40 to 24. Picture: File image

Affordability a key factor

In Warrawong (median value of $771,382), median days on market has dropped from 40 to 24.

Lindsay Begley from Ray White Unanderra said there was definitely buyer interest in Warrawong due to its affordability.

He said the suburb represented an entry-point to the market.

"There aren't many other suburbs around that you can get house and land for the same kind of price.

"The last couple of properties we've had there, there's been a good turnout from both owner-occupiers and investors."



Mr Begley said the area was undergoing a shift.

"All areas change over time," he said. "The culture of places like Warrawong, Lake Heights and Cringila, the stigma is fading, and the interest in these areas from both local and out-of-area [buyers] is increasing.

"The buyers from out-of-area are completely open-minded. But I would say when we have properties [for sale] in the area, more than half of the attendees are open-minded locals."

Mr Begley said suburbs like Berkeley and Unanderra were also seeing significant turnover.

"It's based on price and affordability, and we've definitely had strong attendee numbers for anything that has come up in those markets," he said.

Ms Ezzy said the price-point was likely a major factor in these areas.

"The high interest rate environment has also had a fairly harsh impact on affordability across the board, and buyers at the moment are skewing towards that more affordable end of the market," she said.

"And we might see a little gentrification across some of those markets that maybe traditionally didn't have a good rap."

On the market

60 First Avenue North, Warrawong is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

A fire damaged home in Warrawong is on the market and largely offering land value for its next owner.

The property at 60 First Avenue North, Warrawong is on the market with a guide of $500,000 to $550,000.

Meanwhile, the two-bedroom home at 16 Second Avenue North, Warrawong recently sold for $710,000.

Siting on 518 square metres, the home has views of Port Kembla Beach and Lake Illawarra, as well as hardwood floors throughout.