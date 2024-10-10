Ripe for renovation: untouched 1960s estate listed for $4.55m on Burwood Road

WATCH: Take a look inside the sprawling 1960s-era house listed on Burwood Road.

36 Burwood Road, Whitebridge is listed with an auction guide of $4.55 million with Ryan Houston at Presence Real Estate. Picture supplied

A sprawling house on an exclusive stretch along Burwood Road has hit the market for only the second time since the 1960s.

Set on 9207 square metres, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 36 Burwood Road in Whitebridge is set for auction on November 7 with Ryan Houston at Presence Real Estate.

The house is set on 9207 square metres. Picture supplied

It has an auction guide of $4.55 million.



CoreLogic records show the owner purchased the home in May 2000 for $725,000.



Mr Houston said the property would suit a builder or a family looking to tackle a large-scale renovation project.



The living room. Picture supplied

"It is a manor of a home but it needs a builder or a family with a background in building to come in and make it into something special," Mr Houston said.

"The bones of the house are fantastic but inside it is all original."

The house is in original condition. Picture supplied

Set across two levels, the floorplan spans 473 square metres of internal living space.

The property was built in 1965 and retains all its retro features, including the bathroom tiles and floral carpets.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

It has an original galley-style kitchen with a servery bar and a walk-in pantry.



There are multiple living areas including a formal lounge room, a separate dining room and a large open-plan space on the ground floor with a kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom.



The bathroom has a round tub and retro tiles. Picture supplied

The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and the original ensuite with a twin vanity.



The main bathroom is also in original condition, with a round bathtub.



The view of the pool from the verandah. Picture supplied

The expansive block also has a 25-metre swimming pool and a large shed.

Mr Houston said the listing had drawn interest from buyers in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Sydney and the Central West since hitting the market last week.

The house has multiple living areas. Picture supplied

"We have had 15 inquiries and from that we have had six private inspections," he said.

"We are getting a lot of interest from buyers in Armidale, Dubbo and Orange from people wanting the land size but also a seachange.



"It is rare to find just under 10,000 square metres of land behind the beach.



The property was last sold in 2000 for $725,000. Picture supplied

"We had an offer at the bottom end of the guide from a local buyer but we will be taking it to auction to sell under auction conditions."



Inspection of the property is by appointment only.



The house is set across two levels. Picture supplied

Mr Houston said the listing offered a rare opportunity to purchase on the prestigious address that is home to many multi-million dollar homes on large parcels of land.

A five-bedroom mansion on almost 2.5 acres across the street at 21 Burwood Road listed with Belle Property is chasing $5.5 million.



In February, an ultra-modern architecturally designed house next door sold for around $5.35 million in an off-market deal.

The dining room. Picture supplied

"These properties don't come up often," he said.

"This property has only traded once since 1965 and on this side of Burwood Road, the side facing the water, it is very, very rare for these to come up.

"Typically they sell off-market because there is so much demand for a property like this."



Floral carpets are an original feature of the home. Picture supplied

The stretch along Burwood Road with its acreage blocks and sprawling homes is one of the most expensive addresses in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle.

Former Newcastle Knights player-turned-entrepreneur, Adam Macdougall and his wife Belinda own the most expensive house on Burwood Road.

The founders of meal replacement shake company The Man Shake paid a record-breaking $7.375 million for ex-Newcastle Knights captain Paul Harragon's five-bedroom estate in March 2022.

An aerial shot of the property at 36 Burwood Road. Picture supplied

It was the biggest sale of 2022 in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie when it sold in just 10 days and set a suburb record in Whitebridge.

In April 2020, a palatial five-bedroom property with ocean views on two acres at 30 Burwood Road sold for $4.825 million.



Other top sales of acreage properties along the blue ribbon address include 8b Burwood Road ($3.65 million, September 2021); 8a Burwood Road ($3.45 million, March 2017); 19 Burwood Road ($2.82 million, March 2018); and 8 Burwood Road ($2.8 million, September 2013).

The median sale price of a house in Whitebridge is $1.02 million, according to CoreLogic.