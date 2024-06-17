Rural Illawarra acreage sets new suburb price record for second time

128 Darkes Forest Road, Darkes Forest recently sold. Picture: Supplied

A property in the tightly-held rural area of Darkes Forest has set a new sale price record for the suburb.

The previous record for the suburb was held by the same property when it changed hands in 2022.

The latest transaction also followed a six-figure drop in the asking price for the property.

The acreage sold for $4,305,000. Picture: Supplied

'Wirruna Estate' is a 37.97-acre property located at 128 Darkes Forest Road, Darkes Forest.



The property previously sold in April 2022 for $4,150,000, which at the time set a new suburb price record.



It then sold earlier this month for $4,305,000.



The home was initially listed earlier this year with a price guide of $5 million, which was later lowered to mid-$4 million.

The latest selling agent, John Schwarzer from Highland Sutherland Shire and St George said the property was sold to a buyer from the Sutherland Shire, after they had received more than 400 inquiries.

"I was blown away by the amount of inquiry," he said.

"The inquiry came from a range of areas, including the Eastern Suburbs, Inner West and Sutherland Shire, as well as the Illawarra."

Mr Schwarzer said the rural appeal of Darkes Forest and its popularity as a location for horse riding were key selling points for many prospective buyers.

"The eventual buyer is a family of horse enthusiasts, and they ride at Darkes Forest.

"They've bought it as a lifestyle property for the family while they're based at the Shire. Their daughter also lives close by."

The property's land features paddocks, parks, dams, creeks, and bushland. Picture: Supplied

The property's land features paddocks, parks, dams, creeks, and bushland. The single-level home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There's also an in-ground swimming pool surrounded by landscaped gardens and grounds; large triple garage with internal access and plenty of off-street parking behind private gates; and four concrete water tanks each holding 33,750 litres.

Property sales are indeed rare in Darkes Forest, population 95.

However, when they do occur, they're often significant. According to CoreLogic, there were two sales there in 2022 - the other was a $4 million transaction.

Mr Schwarzer said Darkes Forest was a niche market. "To say it's tightly-held is probably an understatement," he recently told the Mercury.

"There are a lot of people who ride horses in Darkes Forest, but still want to be close to the city and the Shire... That's a big part of the appeal."

