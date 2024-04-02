Sale of $55m West Dapto site could create 450-plus new home sites

Lot A Cleveland Road, Cleveland is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

A West Dapto acreage site with the potential for 450-plus blocks is on the market, and attracting early interest from Sydney, interstate and international buyers.

The 39.59-hectare holding, located at Lot A Cleveland Road, Cleveland is for sale via Expressions of Interest.

Selling agent, Tim Jones from MMJ Wollongong said the property had a price guide of upward of $55 million.



"It's early in the campaign, but that's what we're looking at," he said.



Mr Jones said the majority of the site was recently rezoned to Low Density Residential.

Mr Jones said it was a prime subdivision opportunity, and they had been inundated with inquiries over the long weekend.



He said the early interest was from Sydney-based and interstate developers, "residential land lot subdividers, and also some national and international inquiry".



"The location is ideal, but it takes a big step out of the process when you have a) zoned land, and b) you have a Neighbourhood Plan, and this will be Neighbourhood Plan approved very soon," Mr Jones said.

"Those are two huge steps in terms of timing and cost out of the equation for a developer... They'll have to go to DA, but that's a big start.



"It's not shovel ready, but it's a lot more shovel ready than most opportunities."

The site was part of a Planning Proposal request that was lodged on behalf of a number of property owners, to rezone various sites along Cleveland Road in the West Dapto Urban Release Area.



The property has been owned since 2017 by Cleveland Group Holdings Pty Ltd, a group of private landholders.

"They're looking to sell into a marketplace where demand is high and supply is low," Mr Jones said.



Mr Jones said the site had a convenient but serene location that was close to schools and shops.



Expressions of Interest for the site close on May 2.



