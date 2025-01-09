Searching for a staycation? Seven luxury summer holiday rentals to explore

WATCH: Airbnb offers a one-of-a-kind experience for adventurous holidaymakers and fairy tale enthusiasts with unique accommodations like no other.

Looking for the ultimate "staycation" escape?



From Italian-inspired estates in Hunter Valley wine country to waterfront homes in Port Stephens, check out seven of the region's best luxury holiday homes for short-term stays:

The Ridge at Nelson Bay is the ultimate luxury holiday house. Picture supplied

The Ridge, Nelson Bay



It's the most expensive holiday rental in Port Stephens, and for good reason.

The view from The Ridge overlooks Nelson Bay and beyond. Picture supplied

The Ridge Nelson Bay is a purpose-built luxury holiday rental with three levels, 120 metres above sea level, and vast views.

The architecturally designed house accommodates up to 14 guests, with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.



The mineral swimming pool has built-in sun loungers. Picture supplied

Facilities include a home cinema, a games room, and a spectacular mineral swimming pool architecturally suspended from the middle level, with in-pool chaise lounges.

A night at The Ridge will set you back an average of $3,300.



Visit theridgenelsonbay.com.au

Villa Provence Guest House, Pokolbin



Villa Provence Guest House is a slice of France in the heart of Hunter Valley wine country.



Villa Provence Guest House in Pokolbin. Picture supplied

The rustic French-inspired boutique accommodation in Pokolbin sleeps up to 34 guests, or book a suite for smaller groups.



Surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills, Villa Provence offers a range of accommodation options, from individually styled suites with elegant furnishings, private patios and countryside views to a large guest house.



The sprawling grounds include a swimming pool. Picture supplied

The guest house has a swimming pool and landscaped gardens, with cellar doors and restaurants only minutes away.



Stays at Villa Provence range between $205 to $1375 per night, depending on the accommodation.

Visit villaprovence.com.au for more information.

The Ambers, Bobs Farm

The Ambers at Bobs Farm. Picture supplied

Nestled on a sprawling five-acre estate, The Ambers is a luxurious family home transformed into the ultimate resort-style getaway.

The Instagram-worthy property is designed with family gatherings in mind and can comfortably accommodate up to 22 guests.

Designed with family holidays in mind, the swimming pool includes a slide. Picture supplied

Amenities include a swimming pool, slide, tennis courts and a fire pit.

For the little ones, the kids' rumpus room has built-in bunk beds and a slide, while the adults can enjoy a game of billiards or sit back with a drink at the outdoor bar.

The house features magazine-worthy interiors. Picture supplied

Located at Bobs Farm, the property is a short drive to beaches and bays in Port Stephens.



Stays at The Ambers range from $2,700 to $2,800 per night for 18 guests, depending on the time of year.

Visit theambers.au

Vue Two, Nelson Bay

Vue Two at Nelson Bay offers water views. Picture supplied

Vue Two is one of two new architect-designed duplexes designed to provide a luxury home away from home in Port Stephens.

Positioned across from Bagnalls Beach, the property has open-plan living areas and a large alfresco entertaining area with views of the beach, bay and mountains.



Enjoy the view beside the fireplace. Picture supplied

Stroll to the beach for a dip or cool down in the swimming pool.



The property sleeps up to 12 guests with four bedrooms, two living areas, a powder room and four ensuites.



The luxury kitchen. Picture supplied

The deluxe kitchen includes a large butler's pantry, two fridges, two dishwashers and a wine fridge.



Stays at Vue Two cost an average of $1840 per night, according to Airbnb.



Visit nelsonbaybeachhouse.com/vuetwo

Saltwater Creek Estate, Lovedale

Saltwater Creek Estate in Lovedale. Picture supplied

If you are looking for a modern and luxurious country-style stay for a large group, Saltwater Creek Estate ticks all the boxes.

The house has seven bedrooms and can accommodate 16 guests. It is specifically designed for "small, premium guest stays".



The vast open-plan living and dining area is designed to cater for large groups. Picture supplied

The house boasts multiple living, dining, and entertaining spaces inside and out, including a grand dining table with seating for 20 in the main living area.



The space has vaulted cathedral ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, a sitting room with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass doors looking out to bushland views.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The outdoor terrace kitchen has a barbecue, prep station, mini bar fridge, pellet smoker for slow roasting and 10-seater dining table.



Other features include a billiards table, a swimming table, a fire pit and a pizza oven.



The alfresco area overlooks the swimming pool. Picture supplied

Stays cost an average of $3027 per night. Visit huntervalleystays.com.au

Paradiso Beach House, Salamander Bay

Paradiso Beach House in Salamander Bay. Picture supplied

The water is at your doorstep at this luxury holiday rental in Salamander Bay.

Sleeping up to 12 guests across five bedrooms, Paradiso is a luxury beach coastal-inspired retreat in Port Stephens.

Enjoy the water view from the balcony. Picture supplied

The property is on absolute waterfront with uninterrupted views across the bay. It also offers complimentary water sports equipment.



Paddle out on the kayak and try to spot the 150 resident bottlenose dolphins who call the bay home.



The kitchen and dining space is designed for entertaining. Picture supplied

The house is designed for large-scale entertaining, with a swimming pool, outdoor dining setting and built-in barbecue.



The entertainer's kitchen has a wine fridge and Meile appliances, including a steam oven and induction cooktop.



The alfresco area looks over the pool. Picture supplied

The combined kitchen and dining space flows out to an undercover alfresco area on the beach, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

Stays at Paradiso cost an average of $1,799 per night.



Villa Leona Estate, Nulkaba

If an Italian getaway is out of reach, Villa Leona Estate is the next best thing.



Villa Leona Estate in Nulkaba. Picture supplied

The Italian-inspired property accommodates up to 22 guests across two private offerings: the zookeeper's cottage, which sleeps up to 10, and the Villa Leone primary residence, which sleeps up to 12.

The property is located next door to the Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, so you could also wake up to the sound of a lion's roar.



The grounds include a fire pit area. Picture supplied

As they roam the park next door, take in the neighbouring giraffes, lions and zebras.



The zookeeper's cottage has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a new kitchen and open-plan dining and living rooms, and a family games room with air hockey and a foosball table.



Enjoy long lunches on the terrace. Picture supplied

Entertain outside in the timber pavilion with lounges and a barbecue area.



Villa Leone is a three-story villa with six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, two huge living rooms, a fireplace and a semi-commercial kitchen.



The dining room. Picture supplied

An outdoor dining table seats 22, and the villa has multiple balconies with outdoor lounges and a games room with a billiards table.



Prices for stays with 22 guests range from $2,504 to $3,130 per night.

Visit huntervalleystays.com.au