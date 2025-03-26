Second time lucky: Bidder misses out on Figtree home, then buys Berkeley property

Figtree and Berkeley homes both went under the hammer this week. Pictures: Supplied

It was a case of second time lucky for an Illawarra home buyer earlier this week.

The buyer was the highest bidder on one home before it passed in, then moments later snapped up another property under the hammer.

Adding further drama to proceedings was a bidder joining one of the auctions after it was already underway.

166 O'Briens Road, Figtree went under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

The selling agent for both properties, Cristian Cignarella from The Agency Illawarra said a prospective buyer "heavily bidding" on two separate properties at the same auction event does occur occasionally, but wasn't common.



Mr Cignarella said the Illawarra-based bidder liked both properties, and had essentially "hedged his bets".

The first home is located at 166 O'Briens Road, Figtree.

The Figtree home was the subject of a hard-fought auction. Picture: Supplied

The four-bedroom home sits on 1093 square metres, and features timber floors, while the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area features a built-in bar with a mirrored splashback and two skylights.

The top bidder's highest offer under the hammer was $1.14 million, before the property was passed in.

The home also features a pitched cathedral ceiling, and a private alfresco area with built-in seating and a fire-pit.

3B Tuggerah Place, Berkeley went under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, the second home auctioned on the night is located at 3B Tuggerah Place, Berkeley.

The four-bedroom home sits on 803 square metres, and was sold for $1.1 million.



Mr Cignarella said there were two registered bidders at the start of the auction, but about ten minutes into proceedings, a third registered bidder entered the fray via online.

However, only one of the registered bidders actively took part, and opened the bidding at $1 million.

From there, the buyer continued to up his bid on multiple occasions, mostly in $10,000 lots, until he reached the eventual sale price.

"It was a lengthy negotiation, it was just between him and the vendor," Mr Cignarella said.

"It sold under auction conditions. He plans to move into the home."

3B Tuggerah Place, Berkeley. Picture: Supplied

Completed in 2021, the two-storey home contains a private covered alfresco entertaining area, as well as 22 rooftop solar panels, a rainwater tank, garden shed, and a vegetable garden.



Mr Cignarella said the as new home presented well, and was, "quiet, elevated, has beautiful lake views, and a nice entertaining area".

In other auction news, a "renovator's delight" on the sought-after Cliff Road, Wollongong strip has sold.

Multiple bidders fought it out for the property. The home sold for $2.1 million under the hammer.



The selling agent, Daniel Kostovski from Rise Property Group said there were seven registered bidders, three of which were active bidders.

