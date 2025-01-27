Seven homes listed for $750,000 and under in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

On the hunt for a house with a budget of $750,000?

From retro gems to freshly renovated homes, check out these finds listed for sale across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie:



Glendale - Guide $730,000

4 Stephens Avenue in Glendale is listed with a guide of $730,000. Picture supplied

All the hard work is done at this weatherboard cottage in Glendale.



The three-bedroom home listed with Mavis Property Co features a new modern kitchen and bathroom.



The property has a kitchen. Picture supplied

The kitchen has stone benchtops, a gas cooktop, an underbench oven and a dishwasher.



The bathroom has undergone a contemporary makeover with floor-to-ceiling tiles and a shower over the bathtub.



The newly renovated bathroom. Picture supplied

The reconfigured floorplan is designed to improve functionality and includes a renovated laundry with a second toilet.



Another feature is a large alfresco area with a wood fire.



The property at 4 Stephens Avenue is listed with a guide of $730,000 with Mathew and Brooke Iuliano.

Wallsend - $650,000 to $700,000

28 Harriett Street in Wallsend is listed with a guide of $650,000 to $700,000. Picture supplied

Described on TaylorHedley Property agent Shelby Telfer's listing as a "blank canvas", this weatherboard cottage is ideal for a first-home buyer.



Set on 351 square metres, the property has undergone modern updates, including a newly renovated kitchen with sleek white cabinetry, subway tiles and black tapware.



The kitchen is newly renovated. Picture supplied

Other features of the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home include polished timber floorboards.



The open-plan living and dining space has a reverse-cyle air conditioner; all bedrooms include ceiling fans.



The backyard. Picture supplied

The backyard has enough space to plant a veggie patch or create an outdoor alfresco area with the addition of a deck.

The property at 28 Harriett Street has a guide of $650,000 to $700,000.

Maryland - Guide $710,000 to $730,000

13 Naranghi Circuit, Maryland. Picture supplied

After undergoing a fresh makeover, this home in Maryland is on the market and move-in ready.

Set on 333 square metres at 13 Naranghi Circuit, the brick-and-tile home has a renovated kitchen with white cabinetry and black tapware.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

The bathroom has also been updated with modern black tapware.

There are four bedrooms with built-in robes and ceiling fans.

One of the four bedrooms. Picture supplied

The open-plan living and dining space has split system air conditioning and flows out to a timber deck.

The property, which has a double garage with internal access, is listed with a guide of $710,000 to $730,000 with Kosta Apostolidis at Ray White Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.

Toronto - Guide $749,000



29 William Street, Toronto. Picture supplied

Retro inside and out, this single-level home in Toronto is a prime candidate for a renovation project.



The house at 29 William Street is set on 556 square metres, has a level backyard, and a floorplan with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The living and dining space. Picture supplied

High cathedral-style ceilings are a feature in the open-plan living and dining room.

A rumpus room and sunroom offer enough space to create multiple living areas to accommodate a growing family.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

There is also a garage at the rear of the property.

The property, close to Toronto's shopping village and the lake, is listed with a guide of $749,000 with Adam Kilian at LJ Hooker Lake Macquarie - Toronto.

Birmingham Gardens - Guide $690,000 to $730,000

14 Rae Street, Birmingham Gardens. Picture supplied

Step back in time and add your own touch to this home in Birmingham Gardens, within walking distance of the University of Newcastle.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard house is set on a large 696 square metre block and takes in the leafy outlook from almost every room.

One of the three bedrooms. Picture supplied

Inside features high ceilings and timber floorboards.

The kitchen includes an updated gas cooktop but is in its original retro condition.



The retro kitchen. Picture supplied

The bathroom retains its original mosaic tiles and retro yellow sink.

Elders Newcastle and Lake Macquarie agent Scott Richardson has listed the property at 14 Rae Street with a guide of $690,000 to $730,000.

Edgeworth - Auction guide $600,000

8a Bonarius Street, Edgeworth. Picture supplied

Set behind a white picket fence, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage in Edgeworth is designed for low-maintenance living.



The home has been updated and retains period details such as ornate ceilings.

The living room. Picture supplied

The U-shaped kitchen connects to the dining room, which flows into the living area.



There is also a sunroom at the rear.



The property at 8a Bonarius Street is listed for auction on February 8 with a guide of $600,000 with Chris Sessions at Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie.

Barnsley - Guide $700,000 to $750,000

20 Albert Street, Barnsley. Picture supplied

If you're hunting for a property with a large garage and enough space for a workshop, this one at 20 Albert Street in Barnsley ticks the box.

Listed with a guide of $700,000 to $750,000 with Troy Duncan at First National Real Estate Lake Macquarie, the property has an updated three-bedroom home and a double garage.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Inside is a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and a contemporary bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub.



All the bedrooms have ceiling fans, two have robes, and the main has reverse-cycle air conditioning.



The bathroom. Picture supplied

The open-plan kitchen and dining area leads to the back porch and the covered alfresco area.



The separate double garage includes additional storage space or could be used as a workshop.