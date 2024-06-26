Seven houses for under $700k in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

WATCH: Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock spoke to the media after the central bank's decision to hold interest rates at 4.35 per cent on June 18, 2024.

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's median house price is edging closer to the $1 million mark, with experts tipping the region could see values in the region hit a record high by August.

The median house price sits at $924,587 however, there are still opportunities to find homes on the market that fall well below that figure.

Here are seven houses listed for under $700,000:

161 Maitland Road, Sandgate

161 Maitland Road, Sandgate has a guide of $620,000 to $680,000. Picture supplied

A freshen up of the facade has set the wheels in motion for a full renovation of this weatherboard house in Sandgate listed with a guide of $620,000 to $680,000.

Set on a massive 840 square metre block, the floorplan includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The house is positioned on a 840 square metre block. Picture supplied

There are two separate living areas, making it ideal as a family home.

A large open kitchen and combined dining area is a blank canvas that is ready for a major makeover.

The living room. Picture supplied

Features include three generously sized bedrooms, high ceilings and French doors leading out to the front balcony.

The property is listed with Liam Cromarty at Love Realty Speers Point.

12 Griffiths Street, Charlestown

12 Griffiths Street, Charlestown has a guide of $675,000. Picture supplied

This renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is listed with a guide of $675,000 with Matt Barnes at Found.



The house is move-in ready, with a renovated bathroom with a freestanding tub and a neat and tidy kitchen.



The living room. Picture supplied

The floorplan includes two living areas, one at the front of the home and a second at the rear, and three bedrooms, including two with built-in robes.

There is a bathroom central to the bedrooms and an additional bathroom at the rear.

The renovated bathroom. Picture supplied

The kitchen flows through to the dining room and the second living room at the back leads out to a covered deck.

Set on a 549 square metre block, the property also includes a separate garage.

One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

The house is set to go to auction on-site on July 2 at 5pm.



It is open for inspection on June 29 at 10.30am.

20 Lake Road, Wallsend

20 Lake Road, Wallsend has a guide of $635,000. Picture supplied

This weatherboard cottage in Wallsend is ripe for renovation and listed with a guide of $635,000.

Set on 377 square metres, the house comprises two bedrooms, both with built-in robes, and one with access to the front balcony.



One of the home's two bedrooms. Picture supplied

The large living room has original features such as high ornate ceilings and a fireplace.



There are polished floorboards throughout the home and soundproof doors and windows to minimise road noise.

The living and dining room. Picture supplied

The kitchen is at the rear, as well as the laundry, and a patio that overlooks the backyard.

Positioned opposite Wallsend Park, the home includes a garden shed and side access from driveway to the fully fenced backyard.

The property is listed with Kristen Miller at Raine & Horne New Lambton and Wallsend.

14 Robert Street, Jesmond

14 Robert Street, Jesmond has a guide of $600,000 to $660,000. Picture supplied

Another home ready for a makeover is this weatherboard cottage in Jesmond listed with an auction guide of $600,000 to $660,000.

Positioned on a 594 square metre block, the floorplan spans three bedrooms which are all generous in size, including the main at the front of the house with a built-in robe.



The living room. Picture supplied

The air-conditioned living room flows through to the retro kitchen and eat-in dining area.

The bathroom is in its original condition and there is an internal laundry at the rear of the home.

The retro kitchen. Picture supplied

There is also a single car garage, additional parking space on the driveway and a large backyard.

The property is listed with Ryan Houston at Presence Real Estate and is open for inspection on June 29 at 1pm.

111 University Drive, North Lambton

111 University Drive, North Lambton has a guide of $620,000 to $660,000. Picture supplied

If you're on the hunt for an affordable house in North Lambton, this three-bedroom brick home is listed with Michael Arnold at Arnold Property with a guide of $620,000 to $660,000.

The two-level brick home on 619 square metres spans three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with internal access from the garage.

The living room. Picture supplied

All three bedrooms are generous in size and two includes built-in robes.



Upstairs also has an open-plan living area and the kitchen and bathroom which are both in original condition.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

There is a porch on the front and rear of the house, with a large yard ready out for a greenthumb to bring it back to life.



The property is open for inspection on June 29 at 12.20pm.

24 Quigley Road, Bolton Point

24 Quigley Road, Bolton Point has a guide of $650,000. Picture supplied

If you are after a lifestyle by the lake, this house in Bolton Point is on the market with a guide of $650,000.

The three-bedroom brick and tile home has updated interiors throughout, including the modern kitchen with black subway tiles, timber benchtops and stainless steel appliances.



The kitchen is updated. Picture supplied

The kitchen flows through to a large open-plan living and dining area, with timber floorboards throughout.

All three bedrooms include built-in robes and the bathroom has a separate shower and bath.



The deck overlooks the backyard. Picture supplied

The 641 square metre block has a spacious backyard with towering gum trees and an alfresco timber deck for entertaining.



Listed with Bronwyn Ireland and David Westerman at First National Real Estate Toronto, the property is open for inspection on June 29 at 1.30pm.

26 Fletcher Street, Edgeworth

26 Fletcher Street, Edgeworth has a guide of $615,000. Picture supplied

If you can look beyond the green shag pile carpet, this two-bedroom home is ideal for a first-home buyer in the market for a fixer-upper.



Listed with a guide of $615,000 with Jacob McFarlane at McFarlane Real Estate, the weatherboard and tile house is in its original condition.



The living room. Picture supplied

However, the 436 square metre property offers plenty of scope for improvement such as the potential to add an extension or a deck at the rear.



There is one bedroom at the front of the home and the living area is positioned opposite.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

The hall leads to the second bedroom, the bathroom and the dining room which connects to the kitchen.



There is also a double carport at the rear of the property.