'Slow-burn': former church at Mount Kembla changes hands

The property went under the hammer on Saturday, and sold post-auction for $600,000. Picture: Supplied

After a "slow-burn of an auction", a dilapidated, heritage-listed church site at Mount Kembla has new owners.

The site, formerly home to St Clement's Roman Catholic Church, is located at 356 Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla.



The site, formerly home to St Clement's Roman Catholic Church, is located at 356 Cordeaux Road, Mount Kembla. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Andrew McLeod from McGrath Thirroul said there were six registered bidders, and the home was sold to an Illawarra buyer.



"They have plans to refurbish and restore, [but I'm] not sure of the [planned] use at this point," he said.



There was a strong crowd present for the auction, with plenty of neighbours and other onlookers from throughout the community.

However, Mr McLeod from said it was a "slow-burn of an auction", with buyers initially reluctant to place a bid before proceedings eventually kicked off at $500,000.

"I think the nature of the property and the risk involved; the magnitude of renovating, and working with council and heritage [may have deterred some bidders]," he said.

"There was hesitation from the buyer pool about the risk in taking on a project such as the church."

The property was eventually passed in, and a sale negotiated afterwards.

"It took probably half an hour to get a successful sale at $600,000," Mr McLeod said.

"I think this young buyer has scored a good purchase, but they have a sizeable job on their hands."

Mr McLeod said although not currently liveable, the property could be turned into a residence.

"It could be a home, home business, or short-term accommodation," he said.

According to CoreLogic records, the property was previously sold in August 1982 for $52,000.

Sitting on 1296 square metres, the church features one large room with a further dressing room, as well as original stained-glass windows and vaulted ceilings.

There is potential to extend the building footprint towards the rear.

Mr McLeod said the "dilapidated" property was no longer in use as a church.

He said it had been privately owned by Mount Kembla residents, and had largely been vacant during recent times.

According to the State Heritage Inventory, the site has local significance under the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan 2009.

"Mount Kembla's former St Clement's Roman Catholic Church and site are of significance for the local area for historical, aesthetic, social and reasons of rarity and representativeness," the listing said.