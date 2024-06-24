Sole bidder puts in six bids to take Towradgi home at auction

6 Sturdee Street, Towradgi sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

You would think that if you were the only bidder to turn up to an auction, well, the home would be all yours.

But one Illawarra auction on the weekend showed that at the moment it's not necessarily that easy.

Meanwhile, at another auction, one bidder placing a single bid was enough to secure a property.

6 Sturdee Street, Towradgi sold for $2.44 million. Picture: Supplied

The home at 6 Sturdee Street, Towradgi sold under the hammer for $2.44 million.



Selling agent, Jeremy Hodder from Hodder & Borg said there was one registered bidder, who placed six bids as negotiations ensued under auction conditions.

Their first bid was $2.35 million.

"There was some back-and-forth negotiation between them and the vendors, and we got it where it needed to be," Mr Hodder said.

"I think it's a true reflection of where the market's at right now.



"There's a lot of people out looking, wanting to buy. But at the moment for vendors, the ones that are getting the good results are when you've got buyers (and where) it's just a timing thing.



"If you're in a position to actually perform, I think you're ahead of some of the other buyers in the market.



"They capitalised on being in the position to be able to buy on the day."

Mr Hodder said the home sold to a local buyer who had been looking for some time.

"They love that Towradgi pocket due to the lifestyle that it offers," he said. "They looked at a lot of houses, and this one just ticked all the boxes."

10 Terrie Avenue, Figtree sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic's preliminary results for the week ending June 23, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 66.7 per cent across 12 auctions.

Meanwhile, another home elsewhere in the region sold with just one registered bidder and a solitary bid placed.

The home at 10 Terrie Avenue, Figtree sold for $980,000.

Sitting on 620 square metres, the three-bedroom home adjoins a reserve and enjoys escarpment views.

The home had an auction guide of $950,000.

Co-selling agent, Yenson Mui from Stone Real Estate Illawarra said there was one registered bidder, and one bid placed.

"They're locals, and they plan to move in," he said of the successful buyers.

32 Albert Street, Berry sold for $1,521,000. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a circa 1930s cottage in Berry has changed hands after a hotly contested, "fast-paced" auction.

The property, located at 32 Albert Street, Berry sold for $1,521,000 last week.

The three-bedroom home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a covered verandah overlooking the gardens.

Selling agent, Sarah Tebbutt from Ray White Berry said there were two registered bidders, one of them a phone bidder, with the auction "not slowing down at all, it was fast-paced".

Bidding kicked off at $1.3 million.

There were more than 10 bids placed, with $1000 bids being made by the end.

Ms Tebbutt said the home sold to a local buyer, who likely planned to renovate the home, "while still keeping the original style".

"It's got that cottage feel; it's original, from circa the late 1930s, with some updates done to it," Ms Tebbutt said.

"The style of the house is what sold it.

"If it was a brick house it probably wouldn't have reached that level. But because it was that original, three-bedroom, one-bathroom, good level land, access for a caravan or a boat... It was a good property to take to auction, people loved the position and the character."