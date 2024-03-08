'Special little oasis': The Bulli house that's a gardener's dream

5 Sturt Place, Bulli is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

A Bulli house that's been described as a gardener's dream is on the market.

The four-bedroom house sits on one-and-a-half acres, and features 150 different species of bamboo.

The garden has been cultivated by the seller for the past 16 years, and according to the marketing can "rival the Sydney Botanic Gardens".



Read more: Owner re-sells Mount Pleasant home after a year, makes $160K profit



5 Sturt Place, Bulli has 150 different species of bamboo. Picture: Supplied

Of the 150 species, two are giant green and giant black bamboo, which according to selling agent Lorraine Crawford from One Agency Kane Downie can be harvested and sold.

The bamboo also frames an outdoor bridge that is part of an outdoor path that goes around the property.

The seller is a keen gardener who has spent many years working on the property's garden, and is now seeking a change of lifestyle.



The house, located at5 Sturt Place, Bulli last sold 16 years ago for $710,000.



Ms Crawford said the property stood out due to its uniqueness.

"It's just a really special little oasis," Ms Crawford said.

"The owners are very keen gardeners, as in propagating and growing trees and all different types of bamboo.

"There's meandering paths all the way through like massive bamboo plantations and then you go into different trees.



"There's little paths everywhere."



Read more: Buyers circling Shell Cove home with $4 million price tag



5 Sturt Place, Bulli's kitchen has stainless steel benchtops. Picture: Supplied

Also in the garden is a chicken coup and bird aviary which draws many different kinds of birds to the property, including a resident bush turkey.



"It's beautiful, kids would love it," Ms Crawford said. "I think it would be great for families,"

Connecting the garden to the house is a large sun deck made from hardwood timber that is connected to the living and dining areas.

Inside the house is a kitchen with stainless steel benchtops, that looks down onto the dining area and out to a courtyard.

"The living, dining, and family room, they all look towards the north onto the garden," Ms Crawford said.

"Upstairs there's a really big parents' retreat, a huge bedroom."

The upstairs bathroom is tiled in Carrera marble and overlooks the treetops of the garden. The house also features solar panels.

5 Sturt Place, Bulli's upstair bathroom overlooks the garden. Picture: Supplied

A separate studio is separate from the main house, which Ms Crawford said is ideal for an artist or to run a small business from.

"It's got fabulous, natural light, really good light," she said.

"The studio is situated just outside as you come down the driveway.

"So if you wanted to run a little business you wouldn't have that impacting on your private home."

5 Sturt Place, Bulli has a separate studio space filled with natural light. Picture supplied

The selling agent said there wasn't currently a price guide available.

The median house price in Bull is $1.47 million according to CoreLogic, which also reports that 70 houses were sold in Bulli last year.

Bulli was labelled as "recession-proof" last year and the median house price has gone up by nearly $800,000 since 2015.

Last October, a three-bedroom house in Bulli with its own skate park sold for $1.75 million under the hammer.