'Spectacular' Kiama Downs home could set new suburb price record

The home, located at 90 North Kiama Drive, Kiama Downs has a guide of $5.3 million to $5.5 million. Picture: Supplied

Located on the edge of Jones Beach, a Kiama Downs home will smash the residential sale price record if its price guide is achieved.

The home, located at 90 North Kiama Drive, Kiama Downs has a guide of $5.3 million to $5.5 million.



The home has 180-degree views across the entire stretch of Jones Beach. The home was designed by architect Tony Freeman, and built by Richard Oddie.



The home is reportedly attracting significant buyer interest. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the current house sale price record for the suburb is $4.3 million, set in 2022.



The home's accommodation features four bedrooms, including two traditionally appointed rooms and two with bespoke integrated beds with bedside cabinetry.

The family and games room features two additional beds integrated into the custom cabinetry.



The Sydney-based seller said they bought the property two decades ago, and set about undertaking a knockdown-rebuild.

"We wanted to create something with space, comfort," he said. "We originally intended to just do some modifications, but we realised in this instance it was simpler and cheaper to create a new home.

The Kiama Downs home features eye-catching views. Picture: Supplied

"It was essentially a holiday home, and we knew what we wanted because we'd had a home down the bottom of the hill.

"We were looking for something with a better outlook, a view... This property came up, and we grabbed it."

The end result was featured in the 2011 book, 21st Century Architecture: Beach Houses.



Other features include stacking doors along the eastern facade; clerestory windows; an enclosed courtyard with a filtered pond; and a gourmet kitchen.



A disability-friendly lift offers easy access to both levels.



The seller said this was a key inclusion, with an eye to the future.

"We thought it would be ideal to provide for the day when you weren't mobile, and couldn't go up and down stairs," he said.

"The lift we've put in is large enough to accommodate a small mobile chair, and so you don't have to move house just because you can't move between one floor and the other."



The seller said another standout feature was the sheltered deck upstairs, able to be used year-round, which provided "spectacular" views.

"It's a great whale-watching spot," he said.

The property is due to be auctioned on October 21. Picture: Supplied

The property is due to be auctioned on October 21.



Selling agent, Michele Lay from Ray White Kiama said so far the home was attracting interest from both Sydney and Illawarra buyers.

"It's beautiful, they've thought of everything," she said.

"It's all neutral in its coastal colour palette, and it's a future proofed home as it has a lift that services all levels.

"And the view is just stunning - you look out to the ocean, and there's whales out the front.

"Also, you walk out of the back garden and you're on that gorgeous beach."



In 2021, a government-owned parcel of land at Kiama Downs sold for $6.37 million at auction, more than doubling its reserve price.

