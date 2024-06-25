State of Origin: NSW v QLD - who wins the property stakes?

Knocked out by Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's illegal high shot just seven minutes into Origin I, Walsh will play his first game in three weeks at the MCG on Wednesday June 27, 2024.

So, how does NSW and Queensland compare when it comes to buying property in two of the states' popular coastal regions?

Property data analysts Suburbtrends compare the property stakes between Queensland's Sunshine Coast or Newcastle in NSW. Picture supplied

Property analysts Suburbtrends' latest market comparison pits Queensland's Sunshine Coast against the NSW region of Newcastle.



"The two regions have been matched up due to a very similar price range and equally similar growth pattern in the last 10 years," Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said.



Mr Lardner said Queensland's Sunshine Coast offered easier buying conditions with higher inventory levels, compared with Newcastle in NSW.



However, Mr Lardner added Newcastle had affordable housing options which were attractive to Sydney residents.

"Newcastle is transforming, with investments in healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure," Newcastle-based buyers agent Nigel Watts, of Niva Property Buyers, said.



"It offers proximity to Sydney, stunning Lake Macquarie, Hunter Valley vineyards and a robust economy."

Match 1 - Change in house values in the past 10 years

Back in May 2014, the difference between the median house price in Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast was within $7,000.



Newcastle held a median house price of $435,000 and houses in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland had a median value of $428,000.



"Fast forward 10 years and as of May 2024, Newcastle house price median sits at $875,000 and Sunshine Coast Hinterland is at $925,000," Mr Lardner said.



"This first game goes to QLD by a small margin."

Match 2 - Supply and demand

The level of supply and demand favours buyers a lot more today in the Sunshine Coast market than it does Newcastle.



Since January, listings in the Sunshine Coast area have risen from an average of 304 houses to 363 in May.



This three-bedroom home at 41 Wirruna Drive in Cooran on the Sunshine Coast is chasing offers above $995,000. Picture supplied

Newcastle in this same period went from 314 house listings to 336.



"In terms of what that means for prices in the coming months, we expect game two to be a marginal win the NSW," Mr Lardner said.

Match 3 - Long-term performance

The final "match" analyses the longer term performance of the Sunshine Coast and Newcastle.



"There are many things to love about both markets," Mr Lardner said.



"The Sunshine Coast, including the Hinterland, will benefit from the new rail link and improved services to Brisbane, which will make the area much more attractive for commuters.



"Newcastle on the other hand may only get yet another feasibility study with no real changes to its rail, but if a fast rail does go in, it will be a massive win for this region.



This renovated three-bedroom house in the Newcastle suburb of Carrington is listed with an auction guide of $1.2 million. Picture supplied

"I would go as far to say that even before any track is laid, the housing market will be impacted significantly."

Mr Larder pointed out the other upside for Newcastle is its appeal to buyers in the Sydney market who are looking for a city centre and all of the infrastructure that goes with it.



"Being so centralised, Newcastle does very much feel like a smaller version of Sydney," he said.



"From a personal perspective, the Hunter Park proposal and Bathers Way upgrades will propel the city forward, attracting a much larger tourist market."

Who wins the property State of Origin?

The view from Wilton Lemke Stewart's newly listed apartment in Newcastle overlooking the harbour. Picture supplied

Although both regions are winners in the property stakes, Newcastle-based Mr Lardner had to hand it to the Steel City.



"Being a biased local, I have to give the series to Newcastle," he said.



"There is just too much local infrastructure and jobs opportunities to ignore, and a steady stream of Sydney buyers that will keep this market hot for the next decade."