Step back in time: Six retro homes to explore in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

WATCH: Take a tour of this retro home listed for auction in Balgownie.

IF you love a retro pink bathroom or a 1950s kitchen, take a look at these untouched gems listed for sale across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie:



176 The Boulevard, Toronto

The vintage kitchen at 176 The Boulevard, Toronto. Picture supplied

FOR the past 42 years, this two-bedroom home in the Lake Macquarie suburb of Toronto has been held by one owner.

Its original condition might deter some buyers but if you have a passion for all things retro, it could be a gem.

The house is set on a 607 square metre block. Picture supplied

Comprising a two-bedroom, one-bathroom layout, the weatherboard cottage includes its original kitchen and retro bathroom.



The kitchen is a 1950s dream for fans of vintage, with mint green cabinets and glass display units to show off your finest crockery.

The original bathroom is preserved. Picture supplied

Cornflower blue wall tiles and matching baby pink sink and bath tub are retained as a feature in the bathroom, along with coloured mosaic tiles on the floor.

One of the bedrooms continues the time warp with white and gold diamond patterned retro wallpaper.



Retro wallpaper in the bedroom. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in December 1981 for $60,000.

Set on 607 square metres, the property is listed with a guide of $550,000 to $600,000 with Avery Property Professionals.

249 Mitchell Street, Stockton

249 Mitchell Street in Stockton is positioned directly opposite the beach. Picture supplied

Described in the listing as 'The Brady Bunch Revisited' this mid-century classic is ready for a makeover.

Occupying a oceanfront position with a 20-metre frontage on a 1011 square metre block in Stockton, it is in a dream location.

The property has views across to Nobbys headland in Newcastle. Picture supplied

Built in 1962, the large home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, with large panel windows in the living room providing views across the ocean.



Features include a large brick fireplace in the living room and a retro bannister in the entryway on the stairwell.

The retro entrance to the home. Picture supplied

Pea green tiles add a pop of colour to the partially renovated bathroom and the wood panelled kitchen is ready for a major makeover to bring the home back to its former glory.

The property is listed for sale with Robbie James at e365 Real Estate. A price is available by request.



78 Newcastle Road, Wallsend

78 Newcastle Road in Wallsend is listed with a guide of $675,000 to $725,000. Picture supplied

The owners built this home in the 1950s and they've hung on to it ever since.

Although it has undergone updates over the decades, original features are retained throughout the two-bedroom, one-bathroom property.

The retro kitchen. Picture supplied

The retro bathroom and kitchen are in as-new condition.



The kitchen has the original patterned tiles on the floor, a tiled splashback and exposed brick walls with arched entryways.

The breakfast nook. Picture supplied

The timber wall panel trend features in the bathroom and other areas of the home, including the breakfast nook next to the kitchen.

The living room has retro built-in cabinetry that's the perfect size for a vintage hi-fi system, and also has the original brick fireplace with a gas heater.



The bathroom is preserved in its original condition. Picture supplied

Outside has a patio and cabana beside a full-size swimming pool.



The property is listed with a guide of $675,000 to $725,000 with Sam Kolatchew at Chapman Property.

275 Coal Point Road, Coal Point

275 Coal Point Road in Coal Point. Picture supplied

Original waterfront cottages in Coal Point are becoming a rare find.

This modest house occupies a prime position on the shoreline of Lake Macquarie on a substantial 1588 square metre block surrounded by large, modern homes.

The retro bathroom. Picture supplied

The house spans three bedrooms, one bathroom and an original retro bathroom complete with coloured yellow glass shower screens and matching yellow tap handles.

The retro theme runs throughout the home with patterned carpets and wallpaper in almost every room.

The lake view from the living room. Picture supplied

Soak up the water view from the front balcony, or make the most of the property's lakeside lifestyle with the private jetty, sliprails, and boatshed.

The property is listed with Craig Avery at Avery Property Professionals.

1 Kahibah Road, Highfields

1 Kahibah Road in Highfields. Picture supplied

Grand in size and in its presentation, this sprawling five-bedroom home is on the market for the first time in almost 40 years.

The property has four living rooms, including formal lounge and dining rooms with features such as a double sided fireplace.

The lounge room has a double sided fireplace. Picture supplied

The entertainers kitchen includes a servery window.



All five bedrooms include built-in robes, two of which inter-connect, and one has an ensuite.



The bathroom features a bold colour palette of baby blue and burgundy. Picture supplied

There are two additional bathrooms, including the main which is retained in all of its original glory with baby blue and burgundy tiles, complete with matching burgundy bath tub and sink.

The property is scheduled to go to auction on April 13 with Olivia Sasse at McGrath Lake Macquarie.

36 Vista Parade, Belmont

The retro kitchen inside 36 Vista Parade in Belmont. Picture supplied

Retro kitchens don't come much cuter than this gem in Belmont.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is positioned on a 586 square metre within minutes from the shores of Lake Macquarie.



The house is in its original condition. Picture supplied

Situated in an elevated position, the home captures lake views from the sun room and main bedroom at the front of the house.

Inside has a separate lounge and dining area and a classic 1950s kitchen that is "straight out of Happy Days", according to the listing.



The house is listed for sale with a guide of $860,000 to $920,000.



