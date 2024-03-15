'Stood out for everybody': Mangerton home sells for $3 million

33c Woodlawn Ave, Mangerton sold for $3 million. Picture supplied

A house in Mangerton with a standout backyard and alfresco dining area has sold for $3 million.

The six-bedroom house at 33c Woodlawn Avenue, Mangerton sold on March 5.

The seller built the house after purchasing the property in October 2016 for $630,000 and is moving out of the area.

33c Woodlawn Ave, Mangerton the outdoor entertaining area "stood out". Picture supplied

Selling agent Cooper Reed from MMJ Wollongong said stand out feature for him was the outdoor dining area and backyard.



"I can't think of a home recently that's brand new on that big of a block," Mr Reed said.

"To have that such well landscaped and that entertaining area where the whole house basically opens up through the sliding doors is pretty impressive."

The alfresco outdoor dining area is covered by a pergola and has space for a barbecue and a wood fire oven.

Mr Reed said that based on feedback from potential buyers the outdoor area "stood out for everybody".

The eventual buyer was a local family looking to upgrade.

"They're moving from a little bit of a smaller home they've got now to his home," Mr Reed said.

"They plan on making it their forever home."

The house was on the market for 130 days which Mr Reed said was about finding the right person for the home.

"When you've got homes in this type of price range it does take a little bit longer to find that right buyer.

"The seller was very patient and the patience ended up working well for him.

"We did find that perfect buyer for the home."

33c Woodlawn Ave, Mangerton's top floor has polished concrete flooring. Picture supplied

Sitting on a 1000 square metre block the house has a heated pool, ducted air conditioning and solar panels to help with electricity bills.

The ground floor has a four-car garage and also features a wine cellar and a theatre room.

Also located on the ground floor is a self-contained flat that has both internal and external access.

On the top floor, there is an open lounge and dining area with polished concrete floors that opens through large sliding doors onto the backyard.

33c Woodlawn Ave, Mangerton's master bedroom has an ensuite. Picture supplied

The master bedroom has an ensuite and views of Mount Kiera, while all the bathroom floors are heated.



The property also has a security system that allows remote electronic access through the front door and cameras.

Located only a five-minute drive from the beach and is only 200 metres away from TIGS.

According to CoreLogic, the median price for sales in Mangerton was $1.39 million.

In February 2024, a four-bedroom house on Woodlawn Avenue sold for $2.2 million.