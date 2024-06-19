Straight and narrow: Six gun barrel homes to inspect across Newcastle

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock spoke to the media after the central bank's decision to hold interest rates at 4.35 per cent on June 18, 2024.

LONG, narrow and often full of period charm, gun barrel cottages can be found all across Newcastle, from Carrington to Cooks Hill.



Whether it's a restored cottage or a renovation project, check out these six gun barrel homes on the market:



2 Buchanan Street, Hamilton



22 Buchanan Street, Hamilton is listed with LaneCampos. Picture supplied

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom gun barrel cottage has been transformed into a contemporary and cosy home.

It is listed with Roland Campos at LaneCampos with an auction guide of $845,000.



One of the home's two bedrooms. Picture supplied

The property retains period features throughout including high ceilings with original ceiling roses, timber sash windows, a claw foot bath and polished timber floorboards.



The two bedrooms are at the entrance of the home, with a long hallway leading to the living area which features the original decorative fireplace.



The original fireplace is a feature in the living room. Picture supplied

At the rear of the home is an eat-in kitchen with a gas cooking, plenty of storage space and an exposed brick feature wall.



Timber bi-fold doors from the kitchen flow out to the alfresco deck area, while the study and bathroom are tucked away at the back of the house.



The kitchen and dining area flows out to the deck. Picture supplied

It also has rear lane access with a car port.



The property is open for inspection on Saturday, June 22 at 10am.

201 Beaumont Street, Hamilton South

201 Beaumont Street, Hamilton South is listed with Green St Property. Picture supplied

There is more than meets the eye behind the striking exterior redesign of this gun barrel cottage in Hamilton South.



Set on 322 square metres just a short walk to the restaurants and cafes on Beaumont Street, the two-bedroom house is renovated with interiors that fuse classic and contemporary charm.



The house has two bedrooms. Picture supplied

Listed with Cassandra Orford at Green St Property, the home has two bedrooms at the front, both with built-in robes.



The living room is brimming with original features including high ceilings, panelled walls and an ornamental fireplace.



The living room. Picture supplied

The light-filled modern kitchen has an island bench and flows through to the open-plan dining space and second living area.



The bathroom is at the rear as well as an alfresco area.



The kitchen. Picture supplied

In addition, the house has a single car garage with a studio and workshop.



The property is open for inspection on Saturday, June 22 at 12pm.

37 Laman Street, Cooks Hill

37 Laman Street, Cooks Hill is listed with Belle Property. Picture supplied

Cooks Hill is home to many charming gun barrel cottages and this one is the latest to hit the market in the suburb.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is positioned within walking distance of the city, Civic Park and Darby Street.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Set on a compact 146.7-square metre block, the property has two bedrooms with built-in robes.

Original features include high ceilings and Kauri flooring, while modern updates include the kitchen with an island bench and stainless steel appliances.



The home has two bedrooms. Picture supplied

The open-plan living area captures plenty of morning sun, filtered through the rear French doors.



There is a combined bathroom and laundry with modern finishes.



The alfresco deck. Picture supplied

The property is listed with an auction guide of $950,000 with Brendan Murgatroyd and Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property.



It is open for inspection on Saturday, June 22 at 2.15pm.

23 Holt Street, Mayfield East

23 Holt Street in Mayfield East is listed with Scott Ferris at OneAgency. Picture supplied

Positioned in a sought-after street on 204 square metres in Mayfield East, this two-bedroom cottage is listed with Scott Ferris at OneAgency.



The property has a classic gun barrel floorplan, with two bedrooms at the front of the home, both with built-in robes.



The house features high ceilings and polished timber floors. Picture supplied

There are many original features throughout the cottage including high ceilings, decorative archways, stained glass windows and polished timber floorboards.



The hallway leads to the living and dining area which flows through to the spacious kitchen.



The living room. Picture supplied

The kitchen area flows out to a level back yard which has a carport which is accessed via the rear lane.



There is also a separate laundry with extra storage space.

The property is open for inspection on Saturday, June 22 at 11.30am ahead of the auction at 12pm.

137 Parry Street, Newcastle West

137 Parry Street, Newcastle West is listed with Peter Neskovski at Raine and Horne Maitland and Cameron Park.. Picture supplied

Looking for a classic weatherboard cottage with a big courtyard that is close to the city?



This gun barrel-style semi-detached property on 124 square metres in Newcastle West has two large bedrooms at the front, including one with a built-in robe.

The house has two double-sized bedrooms. Picture supplied

Features include high ceilings and timber floorboards, while a combined bathroom and laundry at the centre of the home maximises space.

The hallway leads to the open-plan kitchen, dining and living room at the rear which has French doors that open to a large courtyard.



The property is listed with Peter Neskovski at Raine and Horne Maitland and Cameron Park.

Inspection of the property is available by appointment.

132 Teralba Road, Adamstown

132 Teralba Road, Adamstown is listed with an auction guide of $700,000 with Salt Property. Picture supplied

If you are on the hunt for a renovation project, this gun barrel-style cottage in Adamstown could be the one.



Listed with an auction guide of $700,000 with Katie Kepner at Salt Property, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard cottage is ripe for renovation.



The house requires a major renovation. Picture supplied

Occupying a 417 square metre block, the home has original period features that need a freshen up to bring them back to their former glory.



The floorplan includes two bedrooms at the front of the home, with a hallway leading to the combined living and dining room.



An aerial shot of the house. Picture supplied

The kitchen, bathroom and laundry are at the rear of the cottage which leads out to the large backyard.



There is also a separate car port on the property and a new shed.



It is open for inspection on Saturday, June 22 at at 10am ahead of the auction on July 6.