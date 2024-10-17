Suburb record delivers first $1 million sale in Gateshead

What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

23 Cadaga Road in Gateshead has sold for a suburb record of $1.050 million with Andrew Smaus at McGrath New Lambton. Picture supplied

Gateshead is the latest suburb to deliver a record sale.

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 23 Cadaga Road has fetched a record-breaking $1.05 million with McGrath New Lambton selling agent Andrew Smaus.



It is the first residential property in the suburb to crack $1 million.



The living room. Picture supplied

The previous record price for a house in Gateshead was set in July with Shiels and Co Property's sale of a four-bedroom house at 8 Mallee Street.



The property, which included a separate granny flat, sold for $950,000.

Mr Smaus said the house was snapped up within two weeks of hitting the market after the first open house inspection.

The purchaser was already a homeowner in Gateshead and wanted to upsize into a larger family home.

The backyard. Picture supplied

"It's a good result," he said.



"There has always been a bit of stigma around the Gateshead and Windale area but it is affordable and you are still right next to Charlestown."

The median house sale price in Gateshead is $829,000, according to CoreLogic.



The view from the balcony. Picture supplied

"Although some of the feedback from buyers was in the $900,000s, it had to be a $1 million house given the size because it was a massive property," he said.



"It's a good location close to Charlestown and had quite a nice outlook from the top balcony."



Set on 689-square metres, the house included four bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple living areas across two levels.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

Features included a grand entry foyer, a timber kitchen with a gas cooktop, and a master bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in robe.



Mr Smaus said the property had been leased for several years.



It was the second time the house at 23 Gadaga Road set a suburb record after Mr Smaus last sold the property in February 2012 for a then-record $450,500.

One of the home's three bathrooms. Picture supplied

House prices in the suburb recorded growth of 66.6 per cent over the past five years and values rose 2.8 per cent over the past 12 months.

A report from Ray White released in July revealed Gateshead ranked among a list of suburb areas where house prices are projected to exceed $1 million in 2025.

The findings were calculated by taking the average price growth of the last 10 years and assuming it would hold for the next 12 months.



Gateshead represents 'good value'

Newcastle buyers agent Chad Dunn said the suburb represented good value for those priced out of Charlestown.



Newcastle buyers agent Chad Dunn. Picture supplied

"For a million bucks in Charlestown, you will get a small, unrenovated three-bedroom house, whereas here you spend the same amount of money but have a bigger home and still have the proximity to Charlestown Square," Mr Dunn said.

"I do get investors buying in Gateshead but if they do buy there, they are looking for 800 square metre or bigger blocks with potential to subdivide or build a duplex on."

Properties for sale in Gateshead

Ty Zink, of Ray White East Lake Macquarie is marketing a fully renovated four-bedroom home at 56 Mahogany Street for sale.

The bathroom inside the freshly renovated house at 56 Mahogany Street, Gateshead. Picture supplied

Set on a 625 square metre block, Mr Zink said the property was ideal for first-home buyers, families looking to upsize or investors.



It is listed for auction with a guide of $685,000.



Also in Gateshead is Century21 Novocastrian agent Suzanne Hill's listing of a three-bedroom, one-bathroom weatherboard cottage on 550 square metres at 25 Plane Street.