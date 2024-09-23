'Swooped in and won it': Dozens of bids during Austinmer auction

23 Balfour Road, Austinmer sold under the hammer on the weekend. Picture: Supplied

There were dozens of bids placed as a home in a sought-after part of Wollongong's northern suburbs went under the hammer on Saturday.

The eventual buyer's strategic approach paid dividends on the day.

The home, located at 23 Balfour Road, Austinmer sold for $1.911 million.

The Austinmer home was the subject of a hard-fought auction. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Peter Armstrong from McGrath Thirroul said there were four registered bidders, all of which participated on the day.

Bidding kicked off at $1.75 million. Bidding went up in $10,000 lots, with nearly 40 bids placed in total.

Mr Armstrong said the successful buyer was from Coogee, who planned to move in and renovate.

"He came in at the end, swooped in and won it," Mr Armstrong said.

"It's in a good spot, has really nice character, but also had potential to add more value and space downstairs.

"It's in a good, family-friendly street, and the buyers were a young family."

The four-bedroom home features a renovated kitchen, polished timber floors, stained glass windows, ornate ceilings, picture rails, and solar panels.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Austinmer is $2.075 million.

3 Balmoral Street, Balgownie also sold at auction after a series of bids. Picture: Supplied

It wasn't the only home in the region which was the subject of a hard-fought auction.

The home at 3 Balmoral Street, Balgownie sold for $1.27 million.

The four-bedroom home sits on 746 square metres with more than 16-metre frontage. It also features a basic kitchen and partially renovated bathroom and laundry, with a single garage plus studio/workshop.

Selling agent, Rachael Griffin from First National Real Estate Wollongong said the home sold to an Illawarra buyer, one of 10 registered bidders, with the home being marketed as ideal for building a new home or duplex development.



Mrs Griffin said there were about 20 bids placed, and the successful buyer was likely to undertake a knockdown-rebuild.

103 Phillip Street, Thirroul sold for $2.05 million under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic's preliminary results for the week ending September 22, in the Illawarra there was a clearance rate of 62.5 per cent across 16 auctions.



Meanwhile, the home at 103 Phillip Street, Thirroul sold for $2.05 million under the hammer.

The renovated, five-bedroom home sits on 693 square metres, and features a large entertaining deck.

Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said the home had a price guide of $1.9 million.

The first bid was $1.7 million, with two registered bidders taking part, both families.

"One was local, one sold in Sydney and has been renting here," Mr Molenaar said.

"The appeal of this home was its central location and size. The home's floor plan could've catered for work from home or dual families."