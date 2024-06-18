Sydney buyer scores Coalcliff weekender, Thirroul home sold in less than a week

The home, located at 239 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff sold for $3.2 million last week. Picture: Supplied

A multi-million dollar home in the northern Illawarra with eye-catching views has changed hands after 35 years.

The property will continue to operate as a weekender under its new ownership.

The home, located at 239 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff sold for $3.2 million last week.

Read more: Port Kembla wreck sells sight unseen for nearly $100K over reserve

The Coalcliff property will continue to operate as a weekender under its new ownership. Picture: Supplied

Sitting on 2124.6 square metres, the three-bedroom cottage is perched high above the northern tip of Coalcliff Beach.

The multi-storey home opens out onto a large terraced backyard with manicured gardens and mature plants.

CoreLogic records show it sold after 101 days on the market.

Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said the property was sold to a Sydney buyer who had been looking for a weekender.

"It's an old, basic cottage," he said. "They plan to keep it as it is, and have a nice beach shack to use on the weekends.

"The seller also used it as a holiday home."

While the large block was a drawcard, Mr Samuelsson said it was the views that proved to be a major selling point.

"You're looking straight down on to Coalcliff Beach," he said.

56 Armagh Parade, Thirroul sold for $3,525,000. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, another home in Wollongong's northern suburbs has reportedly sold after less than a week on the market.

The home at 56 Armagh Parade, Thirroul sold earlier this month for $3,525,000.

Sitting on 1059 square metres, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home features high-end finishes and is located within the Altitude Estate.

Selling agent, Ethan Hennessy from Dignam Real Estate said the home was sold to a Sydney family.

He said it was on the market for less than a week, having sold quickly after strong early inspection numbers.

Mr Hennessy said the design and high-end finishes were among the key selling points for the new owners.

The home, on a battleaxe block, was recently completed. Mr Hennessy said the sellers now planned to undertake another luxury home project as they enjoyed the process so much.

The home's modern design is boosted by a range of materials including exposed brick, polished concrete, natural stone and timber.

The lower level's open-plan living space provides dining and lounge zones warmed by a gas log fire.



Sliding doors open to the covered patio with outdoor kitchen, where you can cook, dine, and entertain alfresco while enjoying views of the swimming pool and back garden.