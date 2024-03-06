Taco Bell, Subway site at Albion Park Rail could fetch nearly $5m

The Taco Bell and Subway site at Albion Park Rail is for sale. Picture: Supplied

Both national and international investors are reportedly lining up to snare an Albion Park Rail commercial site that's home to two prominent fast food brands.

The site of Taco Bell and Subway, located at 61 Princes Highway, Albion Park Rail, is on the market.

It's the site for sale, not the businesses. The property is due to be auctioned on March 26.



The site is due to go under the hammer this month. Picture: Supplied

The2507 square metre site has direct exposure and access to the Princes Highway.



The property has a net income of $240,000, and features a purpose built drive-thru Taco Bell with adjoining Subway.



There is a 10-year lease in place to Restaurant Brands New Zealand (trading as Taco Bell) to 2030, plus options to 2045.



There is also a 10-year lease to Subway to 2028, plus options to 2038.



The site is also surrounded by leading national tenants such as 7-Eleven, Oporto, BP and Zone Bowling, all within 100 metres.



Co-selling agent, Matthew Wright from Burgess Rawson said there wasn't a set price guide, but buyer feedback had indicated it would be in the $4.8 million-plus range.

He said the site had attracted interest from prospective buyers nationally, as well as from Asia.

"We have transacted a couple of other properties in Albion Park Rail, and it's certainly becoming more and more highly sought-after by the investment market, purely on the back of growth.

"There's a large site behind this which is zoned industrial as well, which will be developed down the track.

"So there is plenty of growth to happen there, and the region is growing as well."

The site's long-time owners, the Morris family, also developed the nearby 7-Eleven, Oporto and Zone Bowling sites, among others, and were now off-loading this property.

"They developed it, it's a family/generational set-up... And they're now simplifying their portfolio of holdings for their children," Mr Wright said.

"This has always been their exit plan to divest and move on, while streamlining the portfolio for their kids."

Mr Wright said he didn't expect the Albion Park Rail bypass to have an ongoing adverse effect on trade at the site and surrounding area, or its appeal to investors going forward.

"The retailers there have not reported a drop-off in turns of turnover (following the bypass opening)," he said.

"I think it's eased traffic, but then also people are used to driving that way anyway if they want food or petrol."

