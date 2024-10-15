Take a look inside the luxury barn house listed in Lovedale

21 The Ballabourneen in Lovedale is listed with a guide of $2.25 million to $2.35 million with Raine & Horne Kurri Kurri. Picture supplied

There is more than meets the eye behind the facade of this barn-style house listed for sale in Lovedale.



Inside lies a designer three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with luxury finishes combined with rustic and modern farmhouse-inspired features.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"It is stunning and the owners used specialist tradesmen to fit out," Raine & Horne Kurri Kurri listing agent John Edmondson said.

"The owners wanted a country-style house that fit into the landscape and it is deceiving from the outside.

The living room. Picture supplied

"It has polished concrete floors and a grand entryway.



"Because it is a shed, what they have done is cover the steel framework with timber posts to disguise it, so it has a lot of timberwork and beautiful features."

The living room has a fireplace and high ceilings. Picture supplied

The property at 21 The Ballabourneen in Lovedale is listed with a guide of $2.25 million to $2.35 million with Mr Edmondson.



Set on five acres in Hunter Valley wine country, the house was built two years ago by its owners who enlisted Wide Span Sheds to construct the barn house.

The kitchen has a recycled timber benchtop. Picture supplied

"We just want to build something different, so we ended up deciding on a house that is based on an Aussie Barn," the owner said.



"I just wanted a bit of a farmhouse look ... a modern farmhouse look."



The dining room. Picture supplied

The centrepiece of the house is the kitchen with a butler's pantry, a recycled timber island benchtop and stainless steel appliances including a Pyrolytic oven and induction cooktop.

The kitchen connects to the living room and dining area, with high vaulted ceilings creating a sense of space.



The alfresco area. Picture supplied

The high ceilings continue outside in the covered alfresco entertaining area with bushland views.

Inside the master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite and the main bathroom with a freestanding bath rub.



The main bathroom. Picture supplied

There are two additional bedrooms, including one accessed via a breezeway in a separate wing of the house.

Other features include a combustion wood fireplace, split system air conditioning, a solar system and landscaped gardens.



The main bedroom. Picture supplied

The property also has a separate shed converted into a one-bedroom studio, with a kitchen and a laundry.



"It's the perfect space for a teenager or it could be used a rental or as one-bedroom accommodation as a B&B," he said.

The studio. Picture supplied

There is also a dam on the property and a two-car garage and a storage shed.

Mr Edmondson said the listing had drawn widespread interest from buyers.

"We have had a lot of enquiry from people as far as the South Coast, Sydney and Newcastle," he said.

The house is set on five acres. Picture supplied

The property is minutes away from Hunter Valley vineyards and restaurants including Molly Morgan Wines, Wandin Estate and Leaves and Fishes.

The median sale price of a house in Lovedale is $1.64 million, according to CoreLogic.

